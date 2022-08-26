Tesla to drive sales in Ireland with new Model Y EVs

The most affordable offering in the Model Y range will start at €59,490, with a driving range of up to 455km.

Tesla is rolling out a new electric vehicle from the Model Y range in Ireland, with deliveries starting in February 2023.

Irish customers can now order the Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive, a fully electric mid-size SUV. This is the most affordable offering in the Model Y range, starting at €59,490.

The EV maker said the vehicle has a range of up to 455km, thanks to a high-efficiency powertrain, aerodynamics and advanced battery technology.

The SUV comes standard with Tesla Autopilot, heated seats and steering wheel, and premium audio including 13 speakers, a subwoofer and two amps.

The Model Y vehicle connects with the Tesla mobile app to provide additional features such as remote unlock, remote pre-conditioning, location tracking and speed limit mode.

With a max charging rate of 170kW, the vehicle will have access to Tesla’s Supercharger network of more than 9,000 chargers in Europe as well as to third-party networks.

The Irish launch is part of a broader push by Tesla to bring the Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive to Europe. The vehicles are being built from Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai.

Earlier this month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said this factory had reached the production milestone of 1m electric cars. Musk said on 14 August that more than 3m Tesla vehicles have been produced globally.

Congrats Giga Shanghai on making millionth car! Total Teslas made now over 3M. pic.twitter.com/2Aee6slCuv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2022

Tesla made a profit of $2.26bn in its latest quarter, which is almost a third lower than the previous quarter’s $3.3bn.

Musk said on the earnings call that the company hopes to start delivering the Cybertruck, its electric pickup that has faced delays, in the “middle of next year”.

This all comes amid conflict between Musk and Twitter, with the billionaire entrepreneur trying to back out of a $44bn deal to buy the social media company. Twitter is now suing Musk and the trial is set to begin in October.

