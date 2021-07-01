Tesla opens new Supercharger point in Cork

A site at Mahon Point Shopping Centre in Cork is the first to feature Tesla’s latest swift Superchargers.

Tesla has opened a new supercharging point for vehicle-owners in Cork.

Tesla drivers can now pull up to one of four 250kW Supercharger points installed at Mahon Point Shopping Centre to recharge their electric vehicle.

This marks Tesla’s fifth Supercharger location in Ireland, with a total of 34 points installed across the country.

However, the Cork site is the first to feature Tesla’s latest V3 Superchargers.

These latest-generation vehicle charge points can potentially boost a Model 3 Long Range with up to 120km of charge in just five minutes.

Generally, V3 Superchargers can charge at rates of up to 1,600km in one hour.

The new Superchargers in Cork are open 24 hours a day. Tesla owners can use a dedicated app to monitor and control the charging and receive an alert when it’s complete.

As well as five Supercharger sites, Tesla has installed a network of more than 50 ‘destination charging’ locations across Ireland. These charging sites are typically located at destination points such as hotels, restaurants and shopping centres.

Tesla owners can find the location of all its charging points via its locator map.

The Tesla Model 3 arrived in Ireland in 2019, two years after its original launch.

Similar to its earlier Tesla cars, the Model 3 includes the company’s Autopilot mode, which allows the built-in technology to take over some of the driving. This includes the ability to steer, accelerate and brake automatically for other vehicles and pedestrians. Full self-driving capability is also available is an optional extra with an additional cost.

The European Model 3 also comes with a charging port that is compatible with the various public fast-charging networks.

At a recent conference, Tesla’s senior director of AI, Andrej Karpathy, offered a glimpse into the powerful hardware required to equip its autonomous vehicles with computer vision.

Project Dojo represents the development of a new supercomputer that Tesla will use to power the full realisation of vision-only self-driving systems.