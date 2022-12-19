Cork tech firm Treemetrics launches real-time forest management platform

The company’s platform offers high-resolution imagery and analytics tools to track changes in various forest metrics.

Cork tech company Treemetrics has launched a new platform to monitor and manage forests in real time.

The platform uses advanced satellite imagery processing software to provide insights into forest health and productivity.

It offers high-resolution imagery for users, along with analytics tools to track changes in tree cover, biomass and other important metrics. Its interface is designed to make it easy for users to visualise and analyse their data.

Treemetrics CEO Enda Keane said the platform is a “major advance” in the way forests can be managed.

“We believe that our platform represents the future of forest monitoring,” he said. “With its advanced technology and intuitive design, it is the ideal solution for forestry professionals looking to take their operations to the next level.”

Keane added that the platform can help accurately calculate forest carbon credits, which can be difficult as these “dynamic ecosystems” can change over time.

“This means that the carbon capturing potential of a forest can also change over time, and it is important to regularly monitor and update the carbon inventory,” Keane said.

Earlier this year, Treemetrics was awarded a two-year European Space Agency (ESA) contract to utilise satellite imaging, data analytics and its own forest measurement technology to provide more accurate forest carbon credit estimates.

In 2017, the company also signed a €1.2m deal with the ESA to roll out a tree growth analytics system, including a unique tree sensor device.

Niall Bolger, Enterprise Ireland’s programme manager for Earth observation programmes, said Treemetrics is a “great example of an SME” that is successfully leveraging the ESA Sentinel Hub, which offers free Earth observation data.

“With Treemetrics’ deep insights in forestry management, they have developed a powerful analytics tool that is sure to bring value to forestry owners and carbon credit managers across the globe,” Bolger added.

