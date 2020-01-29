Tyndall launches deep-tech strategy with heavy climate focus

The Tyndall National Institute has launched its 2025 strategy, focused on using deep tech to help tackle issues such as the climate crisis.

The Tyndall National Institute, based at University College Cork (UCC), is set to embark on a new strategy that will guide its research focus over the next five years.

Launched this morning (29 January), Tyndall 2025 will see a major shift towards addressing the some of the world’s major societal challenges, such as the climate crisis, energy, clean water, healthcare, disease prevention and gender equality, using deep-tech R&D.

As a partnership between UCC and the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Tyndall has been allocated €7m in core funding this year, and the institute has a total research income of around €40m per year.

Tyndall said that under the new strategy, it will collaborate with world leaders and provide a platform to pursue new fields of research and make impactful contributions to global projects. As part of its deep-tech remit, the research centre will look to develop advanced quantum technologies.

This, it said, is an important emerging market that will fundamentally change computing, communications and data security, and is projected to be worth trillions of dollars in the coming decades.

‘Responsibility to make a difference’

“Tyndall 2025 will significantly change the way in which we approach our work. We will ensure that the output of our research is focused on societal as well as economic benefits,” said Tyndall CEO Prof William Scanlon.

“There are major societal challenges impacting the lives of hundreds of millions of people around the world and we have the power and, indeed, the responsibility to make a difference.”

He continued: “The next five years will see us significantly develop our global presence and influence, enhance our long-term industry partnerships, invest in our talent to equip future leaders with a wide range of transferable skills, and continue to explore new research fields.”

Since the launch of Horizon 2020 in 2014, Tyndall has participated in 88 projects with a total value of around €630m, of which €100m was allocated to Tyndall and other Irish partners.