Tyndall pushes Ireland to create a national chips strategy

The national institute said it is well positioned to help Ireland boost its semiconductor sector and has called on Ireland to mobilise this ecosystem.

Two weeks after the EU adopted its long-awaited Chips Act, there are now calls for Ireland to follow suit and develop its own semiconductor strategy.

The Tyndall National Institute has called on Ireland’s Government to utilise the potential opportunities presented by this Chips Act. This act aims to double the bloc’s share of global chip production by the end of the decade.

In a new position paper, Tyndall said Ireland is well positioned to benefit, with a semiconductor industry that employs roughly 20,000 people and which will generate an estimated €15.5bn this year. The institute claims it can play a key role in boosting this sector, thanks to its network of global partnerships and experience in the area.

Tyndall’s CEO, Prof William Scanlon, said the recommendations in the paper include “important steps in relation to skills and talent development” for Ireland.

“The publication of the paper provides the focus and intervention needed to make the most of the short window of opportunity for both private and public organisations to work together and to properly position Ireland in the global semiconductor market,” Scanlon said.

The call to action has been positively received by organisations within Ireland’s chip sector, such as Intel and Analog Devices. Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger said the global semiconductor industry has “never been more important” and that the launch of chips acts in the US and EU “underpins” the sector’s growth.

“It also presents an important opportunity for Ireland to further build its ecosystem and participate in the future evolution of the semiconductor industry,” Gelsinger said.

The semiconductor sector faced a supply shortage in recent years, raising fears due to how vital these components are for various products and industries. Many companies began stockpiling chips in response.

Unfortunately, the global economy has entered a crunch period. Demand for certain chip-related products has died down, while many consumers and businesses have tightened their spending. This shift in demand has led to a glut in the global market.

Despite this, many semiconductor manufacturers expect the market to recover later this year, while others continue to invest heavily to meet future demand.

The sector also requires more talent. Earlier this year, Peter Kennedy, professor of microelectronic engineering at University College Dublin told SiliconRepublic.com spoke about the importance of Ireland staying ahead on this front. “To continue our leadership in semiconductors, we need a steady supply of electronic engineering graduates at master’s level and doctoral level who are the best in the world at what they do, in design, manufacture and applications.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.