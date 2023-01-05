UK tech firm Fuuse brings its EV charging platform to Ireland

The company has appointed Alex Baker as its country manager and plans to expand its EV charging platform nationwide.

A UK-based electric vehicle (EV) charging platform has expanded into Ireland, with two initial projects in Dublin and Cork.

Fuuse said its first projects involve powering Siemens’ chargers at Dublin City University’s innovation campus. The company is also working with installers eCharge to support EV charging at Cork’s Castlemartyr Resort Hotel.

First launched in 2021, Fuuse said its platform can handle the EV charging operations of company fleets and manage the multi-hardware networks of chargers.

The platform features smart charging capabilities, energy monitoring, fuel card integrations, home charging payments for fleet employees and remote maintenance.

Fuuse said its EV chargers can remain private for authorised drivers or be opened to the public to generate revenue.

To support the company’s planned expansion in Ireland, Fuuse has appointed Alex Baker as its country manager. Baker brings more than 20 years of experience in fleet and technology to the role, and has helped other companies in their EV strategies and projects.

He was the founder and CEO of Fleet Innovations before becoming the CEO of CleanCar, which works to help people switch to EVs.

Baker is currently the country manager in Ireland for the not-for-profit Ixion, as well as a part-time country manager for EV charger installer Fleete Group.

“With a target of nearly a million EVs on the roads in Ireland by 2030 and following several new initiatives to encourage EV adoption across the country, the need for robust and scalable charging infrastructure is now paramount to Ireland’s climate action success,” Baker said.

“For businesses, destinations, local authorities and fleets, this means considering how EV uptake and sustainability goals will affect their operations, and what charging facility they will need to cover all of their business and driver needs.”

Fuuse said it has become Siemens’ preferred supplier in the UK and Ireland for workplace and destination car park EV infrastructure.

A study in 2021 found that Ireland lags behind other European nations when it comes to EV charging infrastructure, which could hamper the roll-out of these vehicles.

However, the Government has been making moves to change this. Last year, it launched a new suite of grants and initiatives to boost Ireland’s transition to electric vehicles, and a €15m all-island investment to set up 90 rapid EV charging points across Ireland.

