US halts Nvidia and AMD sales of AI chips to China and Russia

Nvidia said the US has brought in restrictions to prevent advanced technology from being used for military applications in Russia and China.

The US has imposed fresh restrictions to the selling of advanced chips to Russia and China, impacting chipmakers such as Nvidia and AMD.

Nvidia said a new licensing requirement has been implemented “effective immediately” by the US government. This new license is required to export various chips and related products to Russia and China.

In an SEC regulatory filing, Nvidia said the new license is required to export its A100 and forthcoming H100 GPUs.

“DGX or any other systems which incorporate A100 or H100 integrated circuits and the A100X are also covered by the new license requirement,” Nvidia said.

According to Nvidia, the new US measure aims to prevent advanced hardware from being used for military use in China and Russia.

AMD also confirmed it has been ordered to stop selling its AI chips to China. The chipmaker said this will prevent the shipment of its MI250 chips to China, but this will not have a material impact on business, Reuters reported.

A spokesperson for the US Department of Commerce did not reveal specific details about the new criteria, but told Reuters that China-related policies are being reviewed to “keep advanced technologies out of the wrong hands”.

Both Nvidia and AMD halted their sales to Russia earlier this year as a response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

An impact for Nvidia

While AMD said it won’t be heavily affected by the new restrictions, Nvidia said the new export rules could have a large impact on its business.

Nvidia said around $400m of its expected sales could be affected by the new restrictions, depending factors such as how fast new licenses are granted.

The chipmaker added that the new rules could impact its ability to complete the H100 GPU and that “certain operations” may have to be moved out of China. Nvidia said it is currently seeking exemptions for its “internal development and support activities”.

The US signals an escalation of its long running tensions with China. These tensions rose earlier this month when US politician Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, which China has laid a claim to.

During the visit, the US lawmaker has a meeting with the chair of the world’s biggest semiconductor manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC.

In 2020, TSMC responded to pressure from US government to cut ties with Chinese company Huawei, which at the time was one of its most important customers after Apple.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.