Vimeo unveils generative AI tools for faster video editing

New AI features can help ‘generate a polished script in seconds’ and remove unwanted bits ‘in just a few clicks’.

Vimeo has just announced a spate of AI developments to its online video platform as it embraces generative AI technology to bring new experiences to users.

The company unveiled a suite of AI-powered tools today (20 June) to help users create and edit videos faster and more efficiently. Features include the ability to generate a script from text prompts, a built-in teleprompter and a text-based video editor that automatically deletes filler words.

This follows internal company research that found that while 80pc of people prefer video content over text, more are uncomfortable creating and editing videos themselves because of a lack of skills, time or resources.

Vimeo said that its latest AI features eliminate these barriers by “generating a polished script in seconds” and letting users remove unwanted moments from their videos “in just a few clicks”.

“AI in video opens up a new frontier of accessibility. Any individual or business now has the ability to produce engaging, professional content with no prior production experience, and within mere minutes,” said Ashraf Alkarmi, chief product officer at Vimeo.

“This is just the beginning of our new and integrated AI video strategy, but we believe this launch will be a game-changer for how companies should be communicating and connecting with distributed teams and customers.”

Hundreds of thousands of videos are uploaded on the Vimeo platform every day, and the company claims that approximately half of these include speech of some kind. Recent advancements in generative AI can transform the way users interact with such videos.

“We’re clearly only scratching the surface of what AI can accomplish for organisations and the people within them. We envision a future in which AI knowledge is a prerequisite, not a luxury, to video production,” Alkarmi went on.

“Leaders need to adapt now and empower their teams to create more efficiently, or risk getting left behind.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.