Virgin Orbit gets FDA approval to distribute ‘bridge’ ventilators to hospitals

With ventilators in short supply, Virgin Orbit has received FDA approval for its own design that will cater to the less severe Covid-19 cases.

Satellite manufacturer Virgin Orbit is the latest tech company to rapidly pivot its production schedule to develop vital equipment for hospital in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Richard Branson’s company announced that it had received regulatory approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to distribute its ‘bridge’ ventilator on an emergency basis.

The Virgin Orbit Ventilator was produced with guidance by the Bridge Ventilator Consortium. The aim of the project is to quickly and safely develop ventilators that are simpler in design than standard hospital devices but could cater to moderate cases of respiratory failure, among the majority of Covid-19 cases.

This would help free up existing, more sophisticated ventilators to be used on patients with the most severe symptoms.

Virgin Orbit said that it has already begun manufacturing of the ventilator and is currently producing at a rate of more than 100 per week. It is currently in discussions with other manufacturers globally to increase capacity to meet demand.

Moment of extreme collaboration

“Our team is so grateful to have the opportunity to channel our energies in a way that can hopefully make a difference in this crisis,” said Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart.

“Additionally, we are experiencing a great sharing of ideas and capabilities internationally. As dark a time as this is, it’s also a moment of extreme motivation and collaboration unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.”

It follows other efforts to create stop-gap solutions for the global shortage in ventilators as the number of Covid-19 cases is now in the millions. One such effort developed by a team in Galway allowed for one ventilator to be used by two patients.

While described as “very much a last resort”, it’s hoped the system could help buy time for healthcare staff to source additional ventilators.