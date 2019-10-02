Wales and Ireland team up for marine energy with €4.2m ‘Selkie’ project

Led by MaREI, a new €4.2m marine energy project will share development and technology between Ireland and Wales.

The Government and the Science Foundation Ireland marine energy research centre MaREI – based at University College Cork – announced a new international agreement aiming to boost Ireland’s renewable energy capacity.

Named Selkie, the €4.2m project will be led by MaREI, with partners including Swansea University, Marine Energy Wales, Menter Môn, DP Energy Ireland, and Dublin-based Gavin and Doherty Geosolutions.

It will establish a cross-border network of marine energy developers and supply chain companies in Ireland and Wales, with various multi-use technologies and models being created and trialled through pilot projects. This, the Government said, will aim to take expertise from academia and industry in both nations to achieve their respective climate emergency goals.

“Both Ireland and Wales have large wave and tidal resources, which have the potential to contribute significantly to this transition [to reducing carbon emissions],” said Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton, TD.

“I am pleased to support the Selkie project under the Ireland-Wales cross-border programme, with the ultimate aim of facilitating Irish and Welsh SMEs within the sector to progress along the pathway to commercialisation.”

The Welsh minister for environment, energy and rural affairs, Lesley Griffiths, added: “Wales has enormous potential to deliver sustainable marine energy thanks to the natural resources we are blessed with.

“Establishing a cross-border network of developers and supply chain companies in Ireland will further strengthen this industry and allow us to be at the forefront of utilising green energy.”

Under the Climate Action Plan released by the Government in June, the aim is to have Ireland achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. This includes having 70pc of the country’s electricity generated from renewable sources by 2030.

A report published earlier this year by EirGrid said that in 2018, 32pc of electricity demand in Ireland during 2018 was met by renewable electricity sources.