Waymo sensors will be used for more than just driverless cars

This week in IoT, driverless car sensors are moving into other industries and the first IoT device has become CTIA-certified.

As the excitement surrounding Mobile World Congress 2019 dies down, attention in the IoT world turns back to reality.

Last week, Colm Gorey reported on a major automotive IoT deal between AT&T and Vodafone. This week, AT&T received another win as one of their devices became the first CTIA-certified IoT device, passing cybersecurity muster.

However, it’s not all good news when it comes to the security of IoT devices, which a worrying new report has revealed. Catch up on these stories and more of the latest news in the world of IoT below.

Waymo is selling LiDAR sensors

Alphabet’s self-driving car division Waymo, announced this week that it will start selling its custom-designed LiDAR sensors to other companies.

LiDAR sensors used on driverless cars measure the distance to target objects by illuminating them with laser light and measuring the reflected. However, these sensors also have applications in other areas such as robotics, security, and agriculture.

In a Medium post, the company wrote that its custom-designed LiDAR sensors have been instrumental in making Waymo the first company in the world to put fully self-driving cars on public roads.

“Now, we are making these sensors available to companies outside of self-driving … so they can achieve their own technological breakthroughs.”

Are IoT devices the new weapon of choice?

A new report from A10 Networks shows that IoT devices are increasingly exploitable in DDoS attacks. The report describes the significant potential for attackers to use an IoT-related protocol, the Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP), deployed on IoT devices to marshal attacks.

The most common type of attack utilising many of these weapons is a reflective amplification attack through which attackers spoof a target’s IP address and send out requests for information to vulnerable servers. It then sends amplified responses back to the victim’s IP address overwhelming the capacity of the target’s servers.

A10 Networks’ Rich Groves said the growth of IoT devices using protocols such as CoAP represent a new, fast-emerging attack surface that we expect will play a major role in DDoS attacks going forward.

“Like other favourite weapon types, CoAP is inherently susceptible to IP address spoofing and packet amplification, the two major factors that enable the amplification of a DDoS attack,” he said.

AT&T auto plug-in received CTIA certification

The wireless industry association CTIA has certified the first device under its Internet of Things (IoT) Cybersecurity Device Program.

The device is the Harman Spark from AT&T, an auto plug-in device that turns any car made after 1996 into a connected car.

CTIA’s Tom Sawanobori said this is a milestone for the CTIA IoT Cybersecurity Certification Program. “As we move toward an increasingly connected future, the CTIA IoT Cybersecurity Certification Program and its authorised labs will play a key role in protecting consumers and our wireless networks.”

The certification verifies the devices security features against a set of best practices on everything from the storage of consumers’ information and password and security management, to standards and the availability of an over-the-air mechanism for security software.

Clarion launches speakerless sound for cars

Japanese electronics company Clarion announced its speakerless audio system for cars this week. The system uses a vibration alert built into car seats to create speakerless audio. According to Clarion, the system delivers the highest quality surround sound without the need for traditional speakers.

The innovation is based on a system that receives a signal directly from a car stereo, just like a traditional speaker. The system conveys an impulse to the dashboard itself, which acts like the diaphragm of a speaker, reproducing the sound.

As an option, conventional speakers can be built into the headrests to create surround sound for everyone in the vehicle to enjoy.

