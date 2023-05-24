Windows 11 is getting a ChatGPT-boosted AI assistant

Microsoft said Windows Copilot will have plugins for both Bing and ChatGPT to give benefits for consumers and developers.

Microsoft is launching a new AI assistant for Windows 11, as the company continues the push to integrate AI technology across its services.

The tech giant said this AI assistant – called Copilot – will make Windows the first PC platform to provide “centralised AI assistance” for customers. The feature will be available to preview from next month.

Microsoft said Windows Copilot will enhance certain features. Instead of simple copy and paste commands, users will be able to ask Copilot to “rewrite, summarise or explain” content.

This AI-powered assistant will be able to answer various questions – similar to ChatGPT – and help users customise their PC settings. Microsoft chief product officer for Windows and devices, Panos Panay, said Copilot will be “simple to find and use”.

“Once open, the Windows Copilot side bar stays consistent across your apps, programs and windows, always available to act as your personal assistant,” Panay said in a blog post.

“It makes every user a power user, helping you take action, customise your settings and seamlessly connect across your favourite apps.”

Panay gave examples of the questions Copilot can answer, such as asking the assistant to find flights and accommodation for a planned holiday, or to quickly check the local time of a different country to call someone abroad.

Windows Copilot will also have plugins for both Bing and ChatGPT, giving a combined mix of services for users.

“People will not only have access to augmented AI capabilities and experiences, but you as developers will also have new ways to reach and innovate for our shared customers,” Panay said.

The big AI push

Microsoft has been hugely focused on AI this year, after making significant investments into ChatGPT creator OpenAI last year.

The company has been intergrating OpenAI technology into various products, with one of the most notable being the new Bing, which includes an AI-powered chatbot.

Microsoft has also revealed multiple AI-powered assistants this year. In March, the tech giant revealed its Dynamics 365 Copilot, which uses generative AI to help businesses automate repetitive tasks.

Later that month, Microsoft announced an upgrade to its AI-powered coding assistant Copilot by integrating it with OpenAI’s GPT-4, the company’s most advanced large language model.

Shortly after, Microsoft revealed Security Copilot, a Chat-GPT style virtual assistant that uses GPT-4 to assist cybersecurity teams.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.