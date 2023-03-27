Zoom upgrades AI features with OpenAI to make meetings simpler

New features added to Zoom IQ, the platform’s AI assistant tool, were announced at the Enterprise Connect event.

Zoom, the popular video conferencing platform, is getting an AI upgrade with new features such as meeting summaries, message composition and even setting agendas for meetings.

While Zoom has had AI-powered features for a while now, the Silicon Valley company has recently partnered with ChatGPT creator OpenAI to upgrade its current AI capabilities with Zoom IQ, an assistant that can simplify a range of tasks on the platform.

“Zoom has long built AI solutions into our products to empower customers to be more productive,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom.

“We are excited to bring many more capabilities with new large language models. Our unique approach to AI will give customers the flexibility they want and help significantly improve collaboration and customer relations.”

The AI upgrades to Zoom IQ were announced today (27 March) at Enterprise Connect, one of North America’s leading IT and communications events.

Some of the features of Zoom IQ include the ability to get AI assistance when composing messages in a conversational context, getting draft email suggestions based on prior communication and meeting summaries that can replace having to watch through recordings.

“At work, the little things add up to a lot of time and energy – the time it takes to compose an email, find the notes about a call you missed or catch up on unread chats. By expediting these smaller tasks, we gain more than just time,” Hashim said.

“We unlock greater creativity and collaboration for ourselves and our teams. With Zoom IQ helping out with little things, you’ll have the space to focus on the big picture: the connections you make with team members and the experience you provide to your customers.”

Zoom first introduced AI features in September 2021, when a pandemic-induced shift to home and remote working led to a rise in demand for an expanded whiteboard service, automated translation tech, tools for hybrid workplace video calls and hotdesking.

