Follow these 9 influencers if you're a lover of life sciences
Thinking of a career in life sciences, or simply curious about some of the latest advancements? Here’s a list of influencers to keep your eye on.

Careers in life sciences can not only be fascinating, but also hugely rewarding.

With great scope to contribute to the field in some way or another, whether you’re in biotech or biomedical science, the sector is ripe with opportunities.

When it comes to pharmaceuticals, for instance, Ireland is home to all 10 of the top 10 global companies, employing more than 30,000 people and making us one of the largest exporters of medicinal and pharma products in the EU.

If you’ve always wondered whether a life sciences career could be right for you, or you simply want to keep up with developments in the area, check out some of the people below.

With everything from insights into clinical trials to discussions around digital pharma, you might just find your next favourite voice on social media.

Lisa Jarvis

If it’s the hottest news you’re after, Lisa Jarvis could be the life sciences influencer for you. A biotech and pharma reporter writing from the intersection of science and business, she keeps her followers up to date on all breaking drug discoveries and disease treatments, as well as diversity in the sector.

Dan Sfera

More interested in hearing people talk about life sciences topics rather than reading tweets or articles? Follow Dan Sfera to hear his thoughts on current clinical trials, which are informed by his close work with clinical research companies. There you’ll find updates in the form his preferred medium – vlogs.

David Sobek

Biotech is undoubtedly one of the most prominent life sciences fields right now as we incorporate emerging technologies into industry research and development.

Keep yourself posted on the latest developments in biotech companies by following Derek Sobek, a contributing writer to the Chimera Research Group.

Tracy Staton

Another thought leader in biotech to keep an eye on is Tracy Staton, who provides her followers with news on all things big pharma and biotech, as well as updates on FDA decisions and patents. She’s also at the helm of a team of pharma and biotech writers as editor-in-chief of FiercePharma.com and FierceBiotech.com, giving her great knowledge on a range of subjects.

Derek Lowe

Looking for a different perspective on life sciences? Derek Lowe of Novartis draws from his own experiences in drug development to deliver news and views on his blog. Even if you don’t agree with his thoughts, it can still be worthwhile to check out his tweets and gain some diverse insights.

Sarah Morgan

If pharma and healthcare is your thing, explore the Twitter feed of Sarah Morgan. It’s full of her opinions on what’s happening in the realm of digital pharma, but her professional experience as a health writes gives her content an informative edge. She runs an engaging and interactive account.

Susannah Fox

Former CTO of the US Department of Health, Susannah Fox, is one to watch for digital health stories. She has extensive experience as a writer in the area, and now coaches companies on how to best navigate the ever-growing intersection between technology and health.

Luke O’Neill

Embedded within the thriving life sciences research community in Ireland is Luke O’Neill, a professor in biochemistry and immunology at Trinity College Dublin. A global pioneer in inflammation research with an impressive backdrop of awards and commendations, he’s also a fantastic science communicator with a lively and captivating twitter feed.

Marion Hogg

Another academic to keep an eye on is Marion Hogg, a honorary lecturer with the Department of Physiology and Medical Physics at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. A window into the exciting world of cutting-edge neuroscientific research, Hogg’s account is well worth investigating.

By Lisa Ardill

Lisa joined the team as senior Careers reporter in July 2019 having worked previously in communications for a digital content technology research centre and in media for Science Foundation Ireland. She has a BA in neuroscience and a master’s degree in science communication. In no particular order, her passions include feminism, human rights, literature, her bichon frise and proper use of the Oxford comma. She likes to both read and write poetry.

