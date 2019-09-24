Thinking of a career in life sciences, or simply curious about some of the latest advancements? Here’s a list of influencers to keep your eye on.

Careers in life sciences can not only be fascinating, but also hugely rewarding.

With great scope to contribute to the field in some way or another, whether you’re in biotech or biomedical science, the sector is ripe with opportunities.

When it comes to pharmaceuticals, for instance, Ireland is home to all 10 of the top 10 global companies, employing more than 30,000 people and making us one of the largest exporters of medicinal and pharma products in the EU.

If you’ve always wondered whether a life sciences career could be right for you, or you simply want to keep up with developments in the area, check out some of the people below.

With everything from insights into clinical trials to discussions around digital pharma, you might just find your next favourite voice on social media.

Lisa Jarvis

If it’s the hottest news you’re after, Lisa Jarvis could be the life sciences influencer for you. A biotech and pharma reporter writing from the intersection of science and business, she keeps her followers up to date on all breaking drug discoveries and disease treatments, as well as diversity in the sector.

And while you're reading about newly-funded biotech start-ups offering a twist on cancer drug development, also check out @RLCscienceboss's story on Divide and Conquer: https://t.co/AWMqDSemtT — Lisa Jarvis (@lisamjarvis) September 19, 2019

Dan Sfera

More interested in hearing people talk about life sciences topics rather than reading tweets or articles? Follow Dan Sfera to hear his thoughts on current clinical trials, which are informed by his close work with clinical research companies. There you’ll find updates in the form his preferred medium – vlogs.

A Day In The Life Of A Clinical Research Contract Oncology CRA https://t.co/g1lV0qBk7g — Dan Sfera (@TheRealDanSfera) August 29, 2019

David Sobek

Biotech is undoubtedly one of the most prominent life sciences fields right now as we incorporate emerging technologies into industry research and development.

Keep yourself posted on the latest developments in biotech companies by following Derek Sobek, a contributing writer to the Chimera Research Group.

Tracy Staton

Another thought leader in biotech to keep an eye on is Tracy Staton, who provides her followers with news on all things big pharma and biotech, as well as updates on FDA decisions and patents. She’s also at the helm of a team of pharma and biotech writers as editor-in-chief of FiercePharma.com and FierceBiotech.com, giving her great knowledge on a range of subjects.

Don't forget to submit nominations for the biggest broken promises by biopharma CEOs. We'll run a special report this fall with a group of the winners. https://t.co/2IxFs08lWH — Tracy Staton (@TracyStaton) August 19, 2019

Derek Lowe

Looking for a different perspective on life sciences? Derek Lowe of Novartis draws from his own experiences in drug development to deliver news and views on his blog. Even if you don’t agree with his thoughts, it can still be worthwhile to check out his tweets and gain some diverse insights.

A probe for every protein? It's an ambitious goal (to say the least) but trying for it is actually a good idea:https://t.co/XRskfE6sln — Derek Lowe (@Dereklowe) September 20, 2019

Sarah Morgan

If pharma and healthcare is your thing, explore the Twitter feed of Sarah Morgan. It’s full of her opinions on what’s happening in the realm of digital pharma, but her professional experience as a health writes gives her content an informative edge. She runs an engaging and interactive account.

Two big takeaways that nobody wants to hear, but should:

– >40% of us will get cancer sometime in our lives

– researchers estimated ~2/3 of cancer is attributable to random bad luck https://t.co/weaFLt9HPb — Sarah Morgan (@sarahmorgan) September 18, 2019

Susannah Fox

Former CTO of the US Department of Health, Susannah Fox, is one to watch for digital health stories. She has extensive experience as a writer in the area, and now coaches companies on how to best navigate the ever-growing intersection between technology and health.

#PeerHealthAdvice is happening with or without "official" health care's help. But I say: let's help! https://t.co/Pk2Qel7Qij — Susannah Fox (@SusannahFox) August 24, 2018

Luke O’Neill

Embedded within the thriving life sciences research community in Ireland is Luke O’Neill, a professor in biochemistry and immunology at Trinity College Dublin. A global pioneer in inflammation research with an impressive backdrop of awards and commendations, he’s also a fantastic science communicator with a lively and captivating twitter feed.

Marion Hogg

Another academic to keep an eye on is Marion Hogg, a honorary lecturer with the Department of Physiology and Medical Physics at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. A window into the exciting world of cutting-edge neuroscientific research, Hogg’s account is well worth investigating.