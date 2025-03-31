A day in the life of a general manager at Bristol Myers Squibb

BMS’ Karen Costello talks about navigating change and challenges in the rapidly advancing biopharma sector.

Karen Costello, the general manager of Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMS) commercial affiliate in Ireland, has more than 20 years of experience working across Ireland’s pharmaceutical sector, but for her, not knowing what each day will bring is perhaps the most thrilling aspect of her career.

“No two days are ever the same in this role, which is part of what makes it so exciting,” she says. “The one constant? Lots of coffee, then I typically start my mornings with a quick check-in with the cross-functional team to align on our short, medium and long-term goals.”

But no matter how the day goes, or which new challenges it might bring, she always ends it by reflecting on what was achieved, what worked well and how might new goals and targets be met.

How does your role feed into the wider biopharma production line?

With more than 20 years of experience in sales and marketing across affiliate, regional and global roles at BMS, I’ve developed a deep understanding of how our local efforts contribute to the bigger picture. Now, as the general manager for the commercial affiliate in Ireland, my focus is on aligning our local strategy with BMS’ global vision to deliver innovative treatments to patients.

Ireland and our Cruiserath Biologics Campus play a critical role in BMS’ global supply chain. Cruiserath is the company’s first European biologics manufacturing facility and last year we announced a $400m investment in a sterile drug product expansion at the campus, which is slated to launch in 2026 and will enhance our ability to deliver medicines to patients more efficiently.

The different areas of BMS in Ireland are all interconnected with one common goal, to ensure patients get access to the innovative treatments they need. Within the commercial affiliate, we are actively expanding our clinical trial footprint here to ensure Irish patients have access to innovative medicines, while strengthening Ireland’s position as a leader in research and development.

We are also working with the health system to support reimbursement so patients have timely access to our medicines, collaborating with healthcare professionals to educate about treatment options and partnering with internal supply and production teams to ensure there are appropriate levels of medicines in Ireland to support demand.

What are the most important skills you utilise in your role?

The biopharma landscape is constantly evolving and being able to navigate change is essential. Throughout my career, leading with a clear vision, focusing on priorities and staying curious have been instrumental skills. Success in this role requires balancing the long-term strategic vision with day-to-day operational needs, ensuring immediate goals are met while anticipating future challenges and opportunities.

A people-first approach is key to this. Thriving as a business and a team means knowing your people, placing them in the right positions and fostering a culture where they feel valued and empowered to take on new challenges. BMS’ strong commitment to work-life balance and personal growth reflects the culture we strive to build.

This opportunity allows me to further develop my leadership skills while ensuring continuity for patients. Ultimately, success in my role requires strong collaboration, working closely with the Government, industry leaders and healthcare professionals to continuously improve patient access to medicines.

What are the greatest challenges when working in biopharma and how are they navigated?

One of the major challenges in the biopharma industry, especially in Ireland, is ensuring fair and timely access to medications. Our healthcare system is under strain from increasing costs, long waiting times and overcrowded hospitals, all of which delay patient treatments.

Furthermore, the lengthy reimbursement process means it can take up to two years after regulatory approval for medicines to become available in Ireland. This is significantly longer than in some other European countries and adversely affects patient outcomes by limiting access to newer, more innovative treatments.

Navigating these challenges requires a proactive and solutions-focused approach. Collaboration is key. As we say in Ireland, “Ní neart go cur le Chéile” – there is no strength without unity. Engaging with policymakers, healthcare stakeholders and industry partners is essential to drive discussions on policy reform and improve market access timelines.

The Government’s commitment to developing a national life sciences strategy is encouraging. It aims to enhance global competitiveness, support innovation, drive economic growth and foster collaboration between industry and academia.

BMS welcomes this commitment to streamline the reimbursement processes and implement more efficient and transparent procedures. This is good news for patients, as they could receive cutting-edge treatments sooner, leading to better health outcomes, preventing the progression of diseases and potentially reducing the need for more expensive, long-term care.

Are there any productivity strategies or tips that you’ve found particularly helpful within the biopharma space?

The key to staying productive is prioritising the areas that will have the biggest impact. It’s easy to get caught up in day-to-day operations, but maintaining a clear vision and ensuring alignment across teams allows us to work smarter, not harder.

Curiosity is also essential, understanding the ‘why’ behind challenges and opportunities helps us implement the right strategies. Involving the entire cross-functional team brings different perspectives and often leads to more innovative solutions. Additionally, addressing challenges quickly is crucial to removing barriers rather than allowing them to persist.

Finally, stepping away from my desk for a 20–25 minute walk during the day helps clear my mind and more often than not, that’s when the best ideas come to me.

How has the biopharma sector changed since you’ve been working in it? What notable shifts or advancements have impacted the way you approach your work?

When I first entered the industry over two decades ago, the landscape was vastly different. Today, we communicate value beyond just clinical outcomes by emphasising how medicines can impact broader society and the economy. We are witnessing a remarkable transformation and rapid innovation in areas with significant unmet medical needs.

The development of new medicines is at the forefront of this change, driving better health outcomes and improving quality of life. The digital evolution, particularly the latest advancements in AI, is revolutionising labour-intensive tasks, making them more efficient and productive. This shift allows us to concentrate our efforts on areas that will make the most meaningful impact.

Another important shift I’ve witnessed is the increasing presence of women in leadership roles. When I started, I didn’t see many women in positions like mine, but I’ve been fortunate to have strong mentors, especially my mother, who showed me what’s possible through resilience and hard work. Allyship, from both women and men, has been instrumental in my journey and I’m passionate about helping others envision a future for themselves in this industry.

We celebrated Women’s History Month throughout March and it’s important to recognise the incredible women who have paved the way in pharma for others like myself. While we have made significant strides, there’s still so much more we can do. We must continue to focus on what’s possible and strive for even greater advancements in the future. The potential for positive change is immense and together, we can achieve extraordinary outcomes.

Reflecting on your role in the biopharma industry, what aspects have you found to be the most fulfilling?

The driving force behind my decision to stay at BMS is the patients we serve every day. Ensuring they remain at the heart of everything we do and being part of a team that can help transform their lives is incredibly motivating and fulfilling. Additionally, the people at BMS are exceptional. I have the privilege of working with amazingly talented colleagues who share my passion and we have a great culture that aligns with my personal values.

I’m incredibly proud to see my team in Ireland grow and develop. Leading such a passionate and skilled group, united by a shared vision to improve patient outcomes, is truly rewarding. Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to be guided and empowered by strong mentors, particularly women in leadership who have paved the way for others like me.

That’s why I’m committed to fostering a culture at BMS where everyone feels supported, has the opportunity to grow, and can make a meaningful impact. A diverse and inclusive workplace not only benefits our teams but also strengthens the impact we have on patients’ lives.

Is there anything you know now about working in biopharma that you wish you knew starting out?

One of the best pieces of advice I ever received was, “You need to be pulled by your dreams, not driven by circumstance”. Early in my career, I didn’t always see women in executive roles, but that advice reminded me to push forward, focus on what’s possible and not let external challenges dictate my ambitions.

As a general manager today, I want to pass that message on to anyone starting out, believe in your capabilities and don’t be afraid to take on challenges. Go for it. What’s the worst that could happen? Whether you succeed, make a mistake, or end up on a different path than expected, remember every experience is valuable.

Reflecting on my 24 years at BMS, I’ve held around 15 different roles and some of my most valuable career growth has come from lateral moves. These experiences broadened my expertise and perspective. In fact, those roles taught me the most and laid the foundations for the leadership skills I rely on today.

