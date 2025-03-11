How this graduate managed imposter syndrome with a strong network

Accenture’s Patrick Tiernan discusses the beginning of his career in tech and the value of building relationships right from the start.

While there are many ways to begin a career in tech, graduate programmes remain a great way to get a feel for the field and become familiar with various elements of the company that you join before homing in on your passion.

For Patrick Tiernan, his interest in technology started from a young age as he grew up alongside several major milestones in the industry, from the internet to smartphones to cloud computing and now AI.

“When I started college, I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to study or do but something in tech was always on my mind. I studied commerce in Galway for three years and went to work in other fields but never really felt at home in the jobs I was doing,” he told SiliconRepublic.com.

“I decided to go back to college and do a master’s in information systems for business performance. This turn back to tech was the best decision I made and has brought me to where I am today.”

Once he completed his master’s degree, he applied to the graduate programme at Accenture, where he has been for the last two and half years. He now works as a data engineer, management and governance specialist for the company.

Can you describe a typical day in your role?

My normal day starts at 9am. I live close to the office, so it is quite easy to go commute on the days that I go into the office. The first thing on the list is to check the emails and pipelines to see if everything is still running as intended.

I then grab some breakfast with people in the office and then get back to my desk for the daily stand-up. This is team-wide, with half of the team based internationally. It’s good to connect early to see what work has been completed and to see if there were any issues that needed to be worked on.

As a data engineer, I am predominantly writing SQL and trying to create readable and quantifiable data for reports. This is a really enjoyable part of the job as it is challenging, and you are learning every day on the job. I always feel accomplished when I get a big piece of work over the line or when I am recognised by my team for work that I have completed. Then it’s time for lunch with a few calls in between with colleagues or management to see how certain aspects of the project are going.

I know people call it cliché, but the best part of the job is the people I work with and the camaraderie we have as a group. I work on multiple reports so I could have a busy afternoon on client calls and catching up on what work needs to be assigned and worked upon next. I organise work for the next day and then it’s time to head home.

Did your responsibilities and workload change as the programme progressed?

Since starting my current project, my responsibilities have evolved significantly as I’ve grown into my role. I’ve come a long way from my initial training days to where I am now. This is all down to the support you receive during the first few months of the graduate programme.

It is excellent, with comprehensive training and regular check-ins from colleagues and management to see how you are doing. I experienced some imposter syndrome and doubted my readiness for the role when I did get put on a project. However, the supportive network and the training provided have created a strong foundation for my success and growth in this position.

What skills have you developed since being part of this programme?

I feel like all my soft skills have enhanced since I have joined the grad programme. My ability to communicate and manage people in an effective manner is something I feel like has really improved.

My general code-based skills have also dramatically improved. By participating on a project that is code-heavy, it gives you an opportunity to learn on the job but also the training provided really lets you hit the ground running.

What have been the most challenging parts of working life since taking up this programme?

Adjusting to the corporate culture and work environment has been one of my challenges. It has been a bit of a learning curve to become familiar with new procedures and processes.

Maintaining a balance between the responsibilities of my job and my learning and growing has also proven to be challenging. But everyone starts somewhere, and seeking guidance and mentorship from experienced colleagues can be invaluable in navigating these challenges.

Would you recommend the graduate programme at this company to others?

Yes, I would 100pc. Joining the graduate programme, you really feel like you are a part of a tight-knit community. There are so many events and activities that allow you to connect with others and make great friends. There is literally something for everyone.

I really enjoyed my time on the tag rugby team where we played in a social league every week over the summer. However, there is also the support and guidance from the business, and you really feel fulfilled in your job and in the role.

You are supported as you grow, and you have access to management from the get-go who will answer any questions you may have, which is a nice thing to have as someone just starting in their career.

What advice would you give to future graduates who are just starting out?

My advice would be to get involved in as many activities and organisations as you can to help build your network. There is your client work but there is also a wide range of things you can get involved in within Accenture, whether it be organising events, playing sports or being involved in a Toastmasters public speaking session.

Building relationships is important for your growth in the company and being active in the community definitely helps.

