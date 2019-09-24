10 world-class UX designers to watch, according to the experts

Adobe has released its inaugural list of UX Designers to Watch, citing individuals at the top of the user-experience design game.

Today (24 September), Adobe released its inaugural list of UX Designers to Watch.

Marking World Interaction Design Day, the names have been selected by leaders in the sector from major organisations such as Adobe and Microsoft, and the California College of the Arts.

An ever-expanding field that continues to evolve each day, UX design requires a myriad of diverse skills, often weaving together soft skills with those that are more technical. It envelopes all of the core concepts of user design, covering the user experience from the initial purchase of a product to a customer’s journey with it.

As the tech industry keeps growing around the world, demand for talented UX professionals is increasing, striving to make technology easy and accessible for everyone.

The ones to watch

The individuals included on Adobe’s list are described as standing out beyond their portfolio through community involvement and a commitment to improving society.

All 10 are at relatively early stages in their careers, with experience at major international organisations as well as smaller companies and studios. Most are based in the US, but the list also includes designers based in Colombia, India, Canada, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.

One designer from Google, Fiona Yeung, directs a non-profit in her spare time, providing mentorship to women and non-binary UX professionals.

Also included is design agency founder Ben Johnson, who created his own job when he couldn’t find employment in his hometown in north Michigan. He now boasts an impressive catalogue of more than 100 clients, including ESPN, Yelp and Audible.

Alongside Yeung and Johnson, the top 10 UX Designers to Watch are Liz Wells, Tim Hykes, James Alonso, Viba Mohan, Léo Chazalon, Aricka Lewis, Charli Prangley and Shaban Iddrisu.

You can find out more about them all here.