From oil to pharma: How this engineer switched industries

Amgen’s Alisdair Pert discusses his move from Scotland to Ireland and the on-the-job learning involved in a pharma career.

Alisdair Pert says his interest in maths and science began in school. “Numbers and logic automatically made sense to me.”

This interest led him to study electronics and electrical engineering at the University of Glasgow. After graduating with a master of engineering in electronics and electrical engineering, he spent 10 years working in the oil and gas industry, where he gained experience working in instrumentation, automation and control systems engineering.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Pert and his wife – who is from Dublin – decided to move from Scotland to Ireland. It was at this time that he decided to leave the oil and gas industry behind, setting his sights on a career in pharma. Pert contacted some former colleagues who had moved into pharma for advice, and now he works as a manager of automation engineering at Amgen’s manufacturing facility in Dun Laoghaire, where he has responsibility for the site’s packaging and inspection areas.

“There is a lot of crossover in the control systems and technologies deployed in oil and gas and pharma, and both sectors are heavily regulated,” he says. “The key difference is that in pharma, the end product delivers considerable benefits to patients.”

What does a typical day look like in your job?

There is no such thing as a typical day. Usually, I will meet with my team in the morning to see what happened the day before and what we need to prioritise that day. We support ongoing projects – which includes expansion of the site – as well as working closely with operations to ensure that manufacturing is progressing seamlessly. If there is an issue, we will work to triage it and put in place the necessary corrective and preventative actions. My team’s work is heavily regulated and carried out in a highly controlled environment.

What were the biggest surprises or challenges you encountered on your career path and how did you deal with them?

From a professional perspective, I have been fortunate not to have faced any significant challenges. I work in a very logical fashion and will always assess the technical details of a particular project, understand what materials are required and what timeframe my team needs to work to. The challenges I encountered related to relocating from Scotland with young children and making sure they were able to settle in their new home. Amgen were hugely supportive every step of the way, and gave me the flexibility I needed to support our move to Ireland.

Was there any one person who was particularly influential as your career developed?

Both my managers at Amgen have played pivotal roles in my career development. They have deep experience in the industry and have acted as mentors, providing me with invaluable advice. In particular, the workplace culture, which allows me to ask them anything, has meant I have learnt from their expertise. I was fortunate that Amgen provided me with two brilliant mentors. Based on my experiences, I strongly recommend anyone considering a career in pharma to find a mentor to lean in to – it will pay dividends for your career.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

The culture at Amgen is amazing and I feel extremely lucky to be part of it. My automation team has a morning call and we often get into trouble because our laughter and banter is so loud! Not many teams have those kinds of relationships and laughter is a great tonic, it really helps us to work together. At the same time, we are all highly professional and we get the job done to the highest standards. I also love the thrill of being on site and working with the team to provide solutions to our colleagues in operations.

What aspects of your personality do you feel make you suited to this job?

My personality has an impact on how I assess projects. I always look at deliverables through a logical lens. I also get a great sense of achievement when projects are delivered within schedule and on budget. My family’s background as doctors is also an important factor. It serves as a reminder that we have the potential to transform patients’ lives, so the importance of making medicine faster and more efficiently is always front of mind.

What can people expect from career progression in this industry?

Amgen has provided me with great flexibility to support my work-life balance and has put the supports in place to advance my career. When I joined in 2021, I was in the utilities section, looking after the control systems for gas, hot water and diesel – the utilities that the site needs to operate. Now I’m responsible for the packaging and inspection areas and I have a team of eight reporting to me. It wouldn’t have been possible without the on-the-job learning and mentoring Amgen provided me with to support my trajectory.

What advice would you give to those considering a career in this area, or just starting out in one?

Automation and AI are rapidly expanding sectors and it’s an exciting field to work in. For anyone considering a career in automation or AI, there is a lot of on-the-job learning involved. If you want to progress in this sector, it’s also important to have a problem-solving focus and an entrepreneurial mindset. It’s driven by innovation, with new developments taking place all the time, so you’ll never be bored.

