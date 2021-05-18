6 AtlanTec speakers shaking up emerging tech and the future of work

The AtlanTec Festival features a host of sci-tech and future of work leaders. Here’s a selection you should follow.

This year’s AtlanTec Festival of Technology kicked off online yesterday (17 May) and will feature a host of panel discussions and keynote speakers throughout the week about the future of science, technology and work.

The event is organised by Innovation Technology AtlanTec Gateway (ITAG) and is completely free to attend. It runs until Friday (21 May) and the programme is available to view here.

“AtlanTec 2021 brings together people and companies redefining the global tech industry,” ITAG’s CEO, Caroline Cawley, said.

So whether you’re attending the virtual event or just looking to follow some of the speakers who will be appearing at the festival, we’ve taken a closer look at some of these figures at the forefront of emerging tech and the future of work.

Nicklas Bergman

Futurist Nicklas Bergman has spent 25 years working as an entrepreneur and technology investor.

He has co-founded and invested in several companies, ranging from heavy industry in emerging markets, winter tourism and ICT to materials science, semiconductors and electron microscopy. Today, he divides his time between investing, speaking, writing, and advising on the future of technology, society and business.

Jessica Barker

Dr Jessica Barker is a leader in the cybersecurity space and has been named one of the top 20 most influential women in cybersecurity in the UK.

Barker co-founded Cygenta, an infosec company focused on the technical, physical and human aspects of security, working with a variety of organisations from small creative agencies through to multinational banks.

She is also on the advisory board of ClubCISO, a non-commercial community of senior information security leaders with more than 400 members.

Ian McLoughlin

Dr Ian McLoughlin is a lecturer in the Department of Computer Science and Applied Physics at the Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT), where he teaches modules in emerging technologies, data analytics and mathematics.

In 2018, he received the GMIT President’s Award for Teaching Excellence and in 2014 he was a Fulbright Tech Impact Scholar at Stanford University in California.

McLoughlin has previously been based at IT Sligo, NUI Galway and University College Dublin. He has also worked in industry roles at the Aon Centre for Innovation and Analytics in Dublin.

Lorna Martyn

As senior vice-president and head of technology at Fidelity Investments, Lorna Martyn is a global influencer in the world of STEM. Originally from Galway, she has worked in the sector for almost 30 years and joined Fidelity in 2004.

Martyn is an advocate for women in tech, securing her the ITAG Digital Woman of the Year Award in 2016 and the Women Mean Business Woman in Technology Award in 2019.

She is also on the board of Technology Ireland and is a member of the oversight committee for the Government’s Technology Skills 2022 action plan.

Bruce Daisley

Having previously worked at Twitter as EMEA vice-president, Bruce Daisley is now a bestselling author and future of work leader.

His book on improving workplace culture, The Joy of Work, was the Sunday Times number one business bestseller in spring 2019.

Daisley also hosts the podcast Eat, Sleep, Work, Repeat, where he interviews psychologists, neuroscientists and workplace experts to understand how we can improve our jobs.

Laura Delizonna

As an international speaker and executive coach, Laura Delizonna has helped leaders to improve team performance and shape company culture at top organisations such as Google, Facebook, McKinsey and Disney.

Delizonna specialises in practical skillsets that elevate leadership effectiveness and has taught at Stanford Continuing Studies for 15 years and has presented throughout six continents.

She has also co-authored four books on future of work topics such as mindful leadership and emotional intelligence.

