7 Irish creators to follow on TikTok this Black History Month

Want to freshen up your TikTok feed? Here are some Irish creators to follow.

There are so many Irish creators on TikTok, it can be difficult to know who to follow.

So as October marks Black History Month, here are seven of Ireland’s brilliant #BlackTikTok creators to check out.

@makeupbyjade­_1

Makeup artist, content creator and Cork native Jade Foley shares videos to her 68,000 followers on TikTok. Jade previously featured on RTÉ’s Glow Up Ireland, and along with makeup content she shares fashion and hair videos. She recently posted a makeup demonstration video while speaking about Black History Month.

@makeupbyjade_1 Satin Silk Foundation & Concealer by @sculptedbyaimee review / first impression – What do ye think of it ? Unfortunately i was given a shade too dark / warm in foundation and a shade too light in concealer but surprisingly using them together i was able to get away with it. They are VERY full coverage so a tiny bit goes a long way i could see them being a product you get ages out of. They do leave a nice glow but its not as glowy as Second Skin so i think this would be great for people with Oily Skin as well as Dry skin. I am not someone who likes full coverage foundations because normally theyre so heavy but this foundation did feel quite light on the skin so it wasnt too intense. I really liked how my other products sat on top of the two products however with the concealer i did notice some odd creasing once i set it which wouldnt normally happen for me. But overall, I do like both products however i think my all time favourite would have to be Second Skin ! ❤️ Thank you to Sculpted by Aimee for #gifting these products to me i am very grateful to have had the chance to try these products & congratulations on the new launch 🙂 #makeup #makeupreview #satinsilk #satinsilkfoundation #satinsilkconcealer #sculptedbyaimee #sculptedbyaimeeconnolly #review #firstimpression #firstimpressionsmakeup #beauty #makeupartist #newfoundation #newconcealer #newproductalert #newproduct #honestreview ♬ original sound – Jade Foley

@tolu_ibixx

Tolu Ibikunle is a content creator with a following of more than 24,000 who rose to prominence following a viral video with her friends imitating Dublin accents. Posting from Lusk, Co Dublin, her content covers entertainment as well as her experiences of being a young black woman in Ireland. Tolu recently posted a video explaining Black History Month on her TikTok here.

@jordanadetunji

Belfast-born Jordan Adetunji is breaking all the rules with his genre-blending rap and R&B post-punk sounds. He provides insight into the music producing process to his 40,000 TikTok followers, and is featured on TikTok’s #BlackMusic playlist.

@damihope

Love Island finalist Dami Hope is a microbiologist, content creator, reality television personality and model. He likes to show off his fashion sense and post-TV life to his 336,000 followers.

@billykissazeez

Billykiss is a go-to creator of fashion content who shares videos of ideas, outfits and hauls with her large fanbase of more than 24,000 followers.

@thatguybillosh

Dubliner Bill Oshafi is a social media content creator for Ryanair. He posts comical content to his followers and has a diverse collection of videos.

@mirendarosenberg

Mirenda Rosenberg is an African-American jazz singer who settled in Donegal. She has close to half a million followers who check in on her videos about sustainable living, cooking, gardening and life in her homestead. Her content about tallow (rendered animal fat that can be used in cooking, soap-making and skincare) is particularly popular.

For more, you can check out TikTok’s official Black TikTok account here.

