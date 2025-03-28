The most in-demand cybersecurity roles right now

PwC’s Pat Moran says demand for cybersecurity roles is at an all-time high and explores the trends in recruitment.

Increasing cyberthreats, AI-driven attacks, larger attack surfaces and stricter privacy regulations all contribute to the growing need for cybersecurity professionals.

In order to gain a better understanding of the most in-demand roles and the skills that are needed, SiliconRepublic.com heard from Pat Moran, head of cybersecurity and privacy at PwC Ireland.

With more than 30 years of experience in the industry, Moran has dedicated his career to helping companies in cybersecurity, privacy, incident response and IT risk.

He said the demand for cybersecurity roles is at an all-time high, driven by several key factors, including the growing number of ransomware and phishing attacks.

“The digital transformation, characterised by the adoption of cloud computing, IoT devices and remote work, has expanded the attack surface for cybercriminals. Data privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA require organisations to prioritise data protection, further fuelling the need for skilled professionals,” he said.

“However, there is a significant talent gap as the demand for cybersecurity experts far exceeds the supply. The adoption of new technologies such as AI and cloud-based platforms, along with regulations like DORA, NIS2, and the EU AI Act, which hold boards accountable for full compliance, also contribute to the heightened demand for cybersecurity roles.”

The roles in demand

When it comes to the specific roles within cybersecurity, Moran said security analysts are in high demand, as they play a crucial role in monitoring networks, detecting threats and responding to incidents.

“Penetration testers, or ethical hackers, are vital for proactive defence strategies,” he said. “Our team conducts thorough security assessments to simulate cyberattacks and identify vulnerabilities, ensuring our clients are prepared to thwart potential threats before they can be exploited.”

With the significant shift towards cloud computing, Moran said the need for cloud computing specialists has also risen, while privacy engineers are essential for navigating the complexities of data protection and compliance.

“Incident responders form part of our emergency teams, providing critical support during breaches by rapidly containing threats and mitigating damage. Security architects, who design and implement robust security measures, are also pivotal in protecting the networks and systems of our clients.”

The growing need for AI skills

AI has been heralded as a double-edged sword for cybersecurity. While advances in the technology can be used as a tool to fight against threats, it also increases the level and sophistication of attacks.

Unsurprisingly, AI specialists in cybersecurity are becoming an integral part of the industry and Moran said skills in this area as well as in machine learning (ML) are vital.

“AI and ML facilitate advanced threat detection through real-time data analysis, reducing false positives while automating routine tasks like log analysis and vulnerability scanning,” he said.

“This allows cybersecurity teams to focus on complex challenges and develop proactive defence strategies through predictive analytics.”

He also warned that while AI and automation can free cybersecurity workers up to concentrate on straetic planning, he warned that this integration can bring ethical and legal challenges.

“Overall, AI and ML are reshaping the cybersecurity landscape, presenting both opportunities and challenges for the workforce.”

Advice for jobseekers

With such a fast-changing industry, Moran advised anyone who is looking to progress within cybersecurity to ensure they are always learning.

“Cybersecurity professionals should earn and maintain relevant certifications, such as CISSP, CEH, or CompTIA Security+, along with specialised certifications in AI and cloud security,” he said.

“Engaging in training programmes through workshops, bootcamps and online courses from platforms like Coursera or the SANS Institute can also enhance one’s skills. For a deeper understanding, considering advanced degrees or short courses in AI and machine learning can be beneficial.”

He also advised staying up to date on industry developments through podcasts, blogs and newsletters. “Additionally, following threat intelligence feeds from organisations like MITRE ATT&CK or VirusTotal can provide insights into emerging cyberthreats.”

Moran also suggested that professionals get hands-on practise by engaging in initiatives such as Capture the Flag competitions or hackathons.

“Lastly, adopting a growth mindset is essential. Embracing the constant change within the cybersecurity field and remaining flexible and curious will help professionals thrive,” he said.

“Broaden your understanding of related areas, such as AI, blockchain and cloud computing, to enhance your overall capabilities. By employing these strategies, cybersecurity workers can effectively navigate and excel in this dynamic landscape.”

