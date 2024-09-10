How this graduate honed her skills as a cloud engineering consultant

Deloitte’s Mallaidh Downes discusses her experience of the company’s graduate programme and what she wished she knew before starting her career.

For Mallaidh Downes, a “deep fascination with how technology shapes our world” inspired her to embark on a career in tech.

“The constant innovation and potential to solve complex problems drew me in,” she says. “The opportunity to collaborate with some of the brightest minds, work on impactful projects and be at the forefront of technological advancements solidified my decision.”

Downes is a cloud engineering consultant at Deloitte, specialising in digital transformation in the healthcare sector. Prior to joining Deloitte, she acquired a bachelor’s degree in criminology and a master’s degree in the design and development of digital business from University College Cork.

After finishing her master’s, Downes joined Deloitte’s technology graduate programme, setting off a two-year journey as a graduate technology consultant and business analyst before recently being promoted to her current role. Here she tells us about her experience on the programme and the valuable skills she acquired.

Can you describe a typical day in your role?

A day in my life at work involves engaging with clients to confirm their vision for the solution, collaborating closely with my team to design and create technology solutions, and rigorously testing any new software before launch. Each day is dynamic, balancing teamwork, client interaction and hands-on technical work, all aimed at delivering high-quality results.

My favourite part of the job is making a difference in the world through technology, especially in the healthcare industry, which is incredibly fulfilling and gives my work a deep sense of purpose. Additionally, I love connecting with clients and bringing their requirements to life, turning ideas into impactful, real-world solutions.

Did your responsibilities and workload change as the programme progressed?

As the graduate programme progressed, my responsibilities and workload increased significantly. Through consistently delivering quality work, I have built trust and confidence with my team, which led to greater responsibilities on client engagements. This progression was both challenging and rewarding, as it allowed me to take on more complex tasks and contribute more meaningfully to projects. This experience not only helped me grow as a person but also played a crucial role in advancing my career. Taking on increased responsibilities has deepened my understanding of the industry and strengthened my ability to manage projects, ultimately shaping me into a more effective professional.

What skills have you developed since being part of this company’s programme?

Since joining the programme, I have developed a range of skills that have been crucial to my growth. On the technical side, I gained expertise in project management, workshop facilitation and earned software certifications, all of which enhanced my ability to manage and deliver complex projects. I also became proficient in working with CRM [customer relationship management] platforms, which has improved my efficiency in client interactions.

On the soft-skills front, I honed my leadership abilities, collaboration and problem-solving skills, learning to navigate challenges effectively. Perseverance has been key, enabling me to tackle obstacles and continuously push forward in my professional development.

‘Diversity is a strength that drives innovation’

What have been the most challenging parts of working life since taking up this programme?

One of the most challenging aspects of working life is managing work-life balance, especially in high-pressure environments. Time management becomes critical as responsibilities grow. Additionally, dealing with setbacks and learning to view them as opportunities for growth rather than failures has been a tough but essential lesson in my career journey.

Before starting my career, I wish I knew the importance of adaptability and the value of building a strong professional network early on. The workplace can be unpredictable, and the ability to navigate change is crucial. I also wish I understood that it’s OK not to have all the answers immediately – learning is a continuous process.

Would you recommend the graduate programme at this company to others?

I highly recommend this programme because it offers a broad range of opportunities to work with diverse clients, allowing you to gain valuable experience across different industries. The extensive training programmes are designed to help you grow both personally and professionally. The incredible company culture fosters a supportive environment where amazing colleagues inspire and nurture your career development. It truly is the perfect place to start and build your career, offering a strong foundation and continuous learning. Plus, the friendships you’ll make along the way will enhance your journey, providing both professional connections and a strong sense of community within the company.

What advice would you give to future graduates who are just starting out?

To recent graduates, especially women entering the technology field, my advice is to embrace your unique perspective and stay confident in your abilities. The tech industry can be challenging, but it’s also a space filled with opportunities for innovation and growth. Don’t be afraid to speak up, ask questions and take initiative. Seek out mentors and allies who support your career journey, and never underestimate the power of networking. Continuous learning is key in this fast-paced industry, so stay curious and open to new ideas.

Most importantly, trust in your skills and don’t shy away from taking on roles or projects that push your boundaries. Your contributions are valuable, and diversity is a strength that drives innovation.

