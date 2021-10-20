Constant learning and teaching is all in a day’s work for a tech consultant

Yujing Huang spends her working day learning everything she can about Salesforce and sharing this expertise with others.

Working within Deloitte Digital, Yujing Huang puts her Salesforce skills to work for her clients.

But a typical day for this Deloitte manager also involves plenty of learning on the job as well as leading others in their professional development.

“Learning plays a big part in my day,” she told Siliconrepublic.com. “We have various projects within Deloitte, which means I get opportunities to work with clients within different industries and even with different platforms at times.”

Huang has spent the past few years working with Salesforce CRM, and is more recently learning and working with Salesforce marketing cloud. “[This] is a brand new area to me and is very interesting,” she said.

Read on to find out more about a day in the life of a Salesforce subject matter expert at Deloitte Digital.

‘Communication is the key to the success of projects in a team environment’

– YUJING HUANG

If there is such a thing, can you describe a typical day in the job?

My day normally starts with a daily stand-up with the client and our team. Everybody in the call will explain what they did the day before, what their plan is for the day, and outline any blockers. Then I will have a few meetings with our clients to understand their needs. Throughout the day, I will also run sessions with our developer team for code review and answering questions.

I also spend some time in Deloitte firm initiatives. In Deloitte, we have various initiatives to help, support and grow our people – for example new joiner onboarding, knowledge sharing, learning and development, etc.

I am part of the Salesforce learning and development team. Recently, we have set up learning paths for different roles in the team. We consolidated the skills needed for each role within the team, and then find the trainings for the skills required to form a learning path. Those paths are being assigned to our team members to help their day-to-day job and progress in their career.

If there are new joiners on the day, I will do the ‘meet and greet’ to welcome and introduce them to the company. That’s only the first step – I also make sure that I have regular check-ins with the new joiners until they are fully settled.

What types of project do you work on?

I mainly work on Salesforce projects and programmes, designing and delivering solutions to help our clients understand and serve their customers better. We help our clients deliver exceptional experiences to their customers irrespective of the channel.

What skills do you use on a daily basis?

From a development perspective, Salesforce development and DevOps skills help me to ensure the quality of the delivery. Additionally, business analysis, problem solving, people management and organisation skills are key for client engagement and project management. Innovation is also key to my daily job – bringing new ideas to the client as well as our team within Deloitte.

What is the hardest part of your working day?

The hardest part is when I receive requirements from the client that cannot be implemented easily in the system. In this case, I will try to find alternatives that can be done within a reasonable amount of time while still maintaining a quality user experience.

Do you have any productivity tips that help you through the working day?

Keep a to-do list and prioritise it. When there is a very long to-do list, I always try to put priorities on the items so that the important things are done first.

When you first started in this role at Deloitte Digital, what were you most surprised to learn was important in the role?

Communication skills. Coming from a technical background where there was always big emphasis on tech skills, I was amazed how important communication is. It is important for client engagement, and equally so when working with the development team. From communicating system designs to development progress, communication is the key to the success of projects in a team environment.

How has this role changed as this sector has grown and evolved?

We’ve moved from implementers to advisers. There is more and more focus on the sustainability of the Salesforce platform.

Rather than an implementer role where clients just want a system that works, clients are more willing to hear our view on best practice, maintainability and how they can make the best use of the platform.

What do you enjoy most about being a Salesforce subject matter expert?

I can make change happen that brings a big impact to my client. Implementing Salesforce systems within an organisation normally boosts end users’ productivity. It is really enjoyable when I see end users happy with the system and wanting to use it.

