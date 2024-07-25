What is it like to be a researcher in life sciences?

Deloitte’s Jasmine Younes talks us through her life science career journey and the importance of networking in this sector.

For Jasmine Younes, her interest in healthcare was first stirred by her mother’s experience of going through surgery. “Witnessing the complexities of her care and recovery ignited my passion for improving patient outcomes,” she says. “This personal experience, combined with my longstanding fascination with life science since school days, set me on my career path.”

She obtained a master’s degree in microbiology and infectious diseases from University College Dublin and subsequently gained professional experience in pharma and hospital settings, which she says was complemented by her research on gut microbiota in developmental biology.

This blend of experiences has helped prepare her for the job she has today – a senior consultant in life sciences at Deloitte.

“I transitioned to a role at the intersection of business and life sciences in the pharmaceutical industry. Now, I’m at the perfect junction to drive improvements in healthcare delivery and patient experiences, focusing on optimising clinical research and enhancing care in real-world settings.”

Can you tell us about the research you’re currently working on?

My current research focuses on four key areas in healthcare and life sciences.

Optimising clinical experience: I am developing tools to enhance the interaction between healthcare providers and patients. This work aims to improve communication, streamline care delivery and ultimately lead to better patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Investigating health equity: My research aims to identify and mitigate disparities in healthcare access and therapeutic outcomes across diverse patient populations. The goal is to make medical treatments work better for everyone, regardless of their background.

Enhancing patient recruitment: I’m developing strategies to boost enrolment and retention in clinical trials to expedite the timeline.

Improving pharmacovigilance system: My research focuses on innovative approaches to monitor and evaluate drug safety efficiently outside traditional clinical environments.

Ultimately, my goal is to contribute to more effective, inclusive and safer healthcare practices that benefit a wide range of patients.

If there is such a thing, can you describe a typical day for you?

As a life sciences consultant, my days are dynamic and varied. I usually start around 8.30am, with a quick review of emails and industry news. My core work hours are typically 9am to 5pm, though they can flex based on project needs and client time zones. A typical day involves a mix of team meetings, client calls, data analysis, project research, crafting reports and proposal planning. I try to end my workday by summarising progress, planning for the next day and ensuring all deliverables are addressed.

What skills and tools do you use on a daily basis?

For projects, I would typically use a combination of analytical, business and communication skills along with various tools on a daily basis. Skills include clinical data analysis, pharmacovigilance and health outcomes research. Regulatory compliance knowledge, cross-functional collaboration globally and strategic planning are crucial in my role.

I regularly use tools such as clinical trial management systems, pharmacovigilance databases, literature review platforms and data visualisation software.

Additionally, I apply business strategy frameworks, process mapping techniques and market research tools. These skills and resources allow me to analyse, interpret and communicate complex scientific information effectively, driving informed decision-making in the dynamic life sciences sector.

Are there any misconceptions around a career in research? What are they and how would you address them?

Common misconceptions about life sciences research careers often underestimate the field’s diversity and dynamism. While laboratory work remains the most crucial, roles extend far beyond this too, encompassed at various stages in the product pipeline. Contrary to the notion of isolated work, collaboration is key, with researchers regularly interacting with clinicians, data analysts, regulatory experts and patients.

The field offers remarkable variety, from optimising rare disease trials to enhancing drug safety monitoring. Research careers in life sciences blend scientific knowledge with an understanding of healthcare systems and regulatory environments. Opportunities span academic institutions, biotech start-ups, pharmaceutical companies, CROs [contract research organisations] and consulting firms, each contributing to advancing medical knowledge, improving patient care and driving healthcare innovation. By highlighting the diverse nature of research careers in life sciences, we can provide a more accurate picture of the exciting opportunities available in this rapidly evolving field.

When you first started work as a researcher, what were you most surprised to learn was important in the role?

The critical importance of business acumen alongside scientific expertise was a key revelation. Understanding market dynamics proved as crucial as grasping scientific concepts. Equally important was networking, both in and outside of work. I found that building relationships at industry events and joining professional organisations contributed to a more well-rounded perspective and opened up new opportunities.

I actively participate in the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association, which enhances my professional network and provides valuable industry insights.

This blend of scientific knowledge, business strategy and diverse networking enabled more comprehensive contributions and a broader understanding of the field.

What do you think are the best ways to preserve a healthy work-life balance in a demanding research career?

I prioritise spending quality time with friends and family, helping me unwind and maintain a strong support system. I travel frequently, which serves as a refreshing break. Additionally, I swim regularly, providing physical exercise and mental relaxation. I also volunteer as a mentor for IWish, which allows me to give back to the community and support aspiring professionals.

This combination of professional engagement, social connections, personal exploration, physical activity and mentorship helps me stay energised and motivated in my career.

Do you have any advice for others just starting out on their research journey?

Gain diverse experience in your field and stay updated on emerging areas like AI and applications. Network actively, seek mentorships and embrace opportunities for growth. Be proactive in taking on additional responsibilities in organisations and consider volunteering. Prioritise hands-on experience while balancing specialisation with a broader perspective.

Let curiosity guide you and always be open to learning. Importantly, always have a plan and work towards it. Set clear objectives for your career and goals, regularly reviewing and adjusting them as needed. This strategic approach will help you stay focused and make meaningful progress in your journey.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.