There are so many graduate programmes to choose from, but when choosing one in an industry such as e-commerce, what will your day look like?

We’ve seen a variety of graduate programmes across multiple industries in the world of sci-tech. Graduates are often surprised and excited to find out how quickly they can get stuck in, be it in pharma, analytics or consultancy.

But what about the world of e-commerce? eShopWorld streamlines potential barriers such as taxes and delivery when trying to sell products further afield.

Now, for the first time, eShopWorld is running an e-commerce pathway graduate programme. Head of HR, Sharon Scally, said the company decided to launch the programme to bring the next generation of talent into the business.

“We believe the graduates will bring fresh ideas, innovation and insights to eShopWorld, which is critical to the business we are in.”

For anyone looking for an e-commerce graduate programme, eShopWorld doesn’t require those applying to be experts in a particular field. Scally said they just need to be passionate about e-commerce, with a desire to build their career within the sector.

“Most graduates will have been customers of our clients and so, the insights they bring into the customer journey will be invaluable to the business,” she said. “It will help us to enhance our product from a customer perspective.”

Along with passion and drive, graduates who want to earn a spot on eShopWorld’s inaugural graduate programme will need a bachelor’s degree or higher in a relevant discipline as well as a strong academic record and extracurricular achievement.

“They will also need to have excellent interpersonal skills; a strong track record of teamwork, innovation, initiative and integrity; leadership capabilities; the ability to learn quickly; and the flexibility to change positions within a fast-paced environment,” said Scally.

What is an e-commerce graduate programme like?

Scally said the new eShopWorld programme will give graduates a unique insight into the online shopping journey.

“Over 18 months, graduates will gain invaluable industry experience across technology, sales, client, product, business intelligence, finance, logistics and marketing,” said Scally.

Graduates will select one of four streams: technology, product, finance and operations. The first 12 months will be within their selected stream. The final six months will be chosen by eShopWorld to give a broad overview of the business.

Scally said this structure will provide graduates with the opportunity to develop their talents over a wide range of roles in order to gain a full understanding of e-commerce.

“This will be supported by a structured graduate development training programme – a mentoring framework supported by management, and technical training or certification,” she said.

“This programme provides graduates the opportunity to experience the full e-commerce journey. It allows them to build on the knowledge they have gained from their courses and apply it in a real, practical way, as they will be working on live projects from day one.”