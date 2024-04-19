How this bioprocess associate got to grips with biopharma

Whether it is pursuing a master’s degree, planning the next 12-hour shift or preparing for the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association ambassador programme, BMS’s Emma Bennett-Wren has a jam-packed day.

As if working as an upstream bioprocess associate wasn’t enough, Emma Bennett-Wren is also pursuing a master’s in pharmaceutical validation technology at Technological University Dublin. She then wants to use her knowledge and experience to further her career in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS).

In an interview with SiliconRepublic.com, she said her career is “more than just a job,” and enables her to impact patient care in a meaningful way and explore the capabilities of upstream manufacturing.

This work within the fast-paced biopharma industry has significantly expanded her skillset, encouraging a diverse range of talents. Having recently been accepted onto the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) 2024 programme, Bennett-Wren is delighted to be taking part and welcomes the opportunity to further develop her skills and knowledge base.

“Being a bioprocess associate at Cruiserath biologics, Bristol Myers Squibb Ireland is an avenue to contribute meaningfully to the biopharma sector, where every task I undertake holds potential to impact patient care positively, she says.”

What does a typical day look like?

My day starts with a handover from the previous shift, where we discuss ongoing tasks and any issues that may have occurred in the previous shift. We then plan the day’s activities for the 12-hour shift, ensuring everything is covered.

After a meeting with the shift lead to outline our tasks, I dive into various activities, depending on the stage of product batches in progress. This includes tasks like cleaning, transferring batches, sampling, analysing and troubleshooting. Detailed documentation is a key part of every step, whether it’s on paper or through our manufacturing execution system.

What skills do you find most essential for your role?

In my role, I need to follow relevant current good manufacturing practice procedures in everything I do on the manufacturing floor to ensure the product is made in accordance with the regulations and to a high quality and safety standard. Good documentation practice is equally vital for accurate record-keeping. Additionally, strong sampling and analytical skills are necessary to ensure precise results and prevent deviations.

What’s the biggest challenge you face in your job?

Within manufacturing, one of the most significant challenges we face as a team is managing our time efficiently, especially when multiple tasks are due at the same time. To address this, we adopt a collaborative approach within our team. When faced with concurrent deadlines, we divide tasks among team members, ensuring that each responsibility is allocated effectively.

Our team’s collaborative efforts and commitment to continuous improvement are integral to success in navigating these challenges and delivering high-quality outcomes consistently.

What aspects of your job do you find most enjoyable?

I love the learning opportunities my role provides. Moving between different processes within upstream manufacturing has allowed me to develop a broad range of skills and knowledge. I started out at BMS in the equipment prep department and further moved to single use bioreactors and now I am in cell culture.

In such a short period of time, I have had the opportunity to learn about various aspects of the process. Moving forward, I will be working more with the teams in media and harvesting processes. This rotation between processes ensures that I have a broad range of skills and knowledge to become a well-rounded bioprocess associate.

What advice would you give to someone who wants to work in biopharma?

Reflecting on my journey, I fondly remember my experience with BMS’ door-to-floor training programme. In just four weeks, I gained invaluable knowledge and skills, allowing me to hit the ground running on shift.

I recommend taking advantage of training opportunities to deepen your understanding and become a more effective contributor to the field. It’s also important to stay adaptable and embrace continuous learning as the industry evolves.

