How do you bring humanity back to the workplace?

As our reliance on technology deepens, a lot of companies are turning to organisations such as Globoforce to give them an edge. Yet how does the firm make its own workplace more human?

Globoforce is in the business of making workplaces more human. It has made its mark in the world of enterprise by helping companies to improve their business outcomes, leveraging software born out of a simple yet effective mantra: if employees are treated like people, they work better, which in turn works better for their employers.

“We’re growing rapidly. We’ve got great new customers coming along all the time. The market is such that there’s great opportunity for further growth,” explains Ronan O’Dulaing, vice-president of engineering at Globoforce.

“Businesses are looking for an edge. They’re looking and they see the value of a human workplace.”

In many ways, having your business in making workplaces better is a risky game, much as a dentist is expected to have pristine teeth and is held to a standard far higher than the norm. In turn, Globoforce’s workplace culture is, as one may expect, constantly under the microscope.

Yet O’Dulaing seems unfazed by this weight of expectation, breezily lauding the virtues of working for the firm. “We have a clear sense of purpose. We know where we’re going. The culture is such that when people try new things, when they take risks … these things are recognised.

“The company has created an environment where everybody is encouraged to contribute to the success, and that makes it a great place to work.”

“The people here are just really, really nice,” adds helpdesk engineer Daniyal Ahmed, praising in particular the company’s recognition programme that rewards employees for the great work they do and motivates them. As well as that, employees are allowed to take days off to volunteer for causes close to their hearts. “The company really cares about its employees.”

The work promises to be, recruitment specialist Louise Ryan explains, fast-paced and varied, yet potential hires don’t have to worry about falling through the cracks and going unnoticed as they might do in massive, sprawling organisations. “We’re still that small company, so everyone’s role here is really important. We’re all working towards the same goal.”

As you can expect, you’ll need to fit in with the team in order to work in this collaborative way. However, your singular vision, Ryan argues, will be praised instead of rejected – no matter how ‘out there’ your proposed idea. “We like people to come in and be innovative and creative.”

For more information on what it’s like to work at Globoforce, check out the interviews in full above.