How this lab apprentice took a unique path to her pharma career

MSD’s Carrie Aldridge talks about her experience of the company’s laboratory apprenticeship programme.

Not all scientists start with a high number of CAO points, a traditional STEM degree and a job straight after graduation. Some take the scenic route with second careers as mature graduates, while others take the apprenticeship route.

The latter path appealed to Carrie Aldridge, who is currently working at pharma company MSD as part of a laboratory apprenticeship programme and working towards a degree designed to qualify her for a laboratory analyst role.

The structured programme begins with a two-year level six qualification before progressing to level seven, culminating in a BSc degree. Each subject directly contributes to the skills needed in a laboratory, from chemistry and microbiology to compliance and quality assurance.

In an interview with SiliconRepublic.com, Aldridge said she was drawn to MSD while searching for job opportunities because of its strong reputation in the pharma industry.

“The apprenticeship programme was particularly appealing to me as it offered a unique pathway into the field of science without following the traditional CAO pathway straight out of secondary school,” she said.

“Growing up, I had always loved science, but I didn’t pursue it initially because a full-time degree wasn’t suitable for me at that time. The apprenticeship provided a way to gain both academic qualifications and valuable work experience simultaneously.”

The apprenticeship means a degree is not required to get started in the job Aldridge is now doing, but by the end she will come away with both the degree and hands-on workplace experience.

“This makes the programmes much more accessible for people who might not have the time to commit to a four-year college degree straight out of school, or for those who want time to experience life beyond the education system.”

What expectations did you have before starting the apprenticeship?

Before starting the programme, I anticipated I would be stepping into a very structured environment. While the commitment to quality, safety and excellence is second to none, I was pleasantly surprised by the diversity of the work and all the opportunities I had to learn, upskill and step outside my comfort zone. I didn’t think I’d be involved in so many projects or have this level of exposure – but it has been brilliant and really feels like no two days are the same.

One of the standout experiences for me has been contributing to our sustainability initiatives within the labs, where I played an active role in identifying areas in the lab that can reduce our plastic waste and carbon footprint.

I’ve also enjoyed engaging with diverse teams on collaborative projects, gaining valuable insights and building my skillsets along the way. It’s great to know that if you’re passionate and put your hand up, you will get the chance to participate in a wide range of incredible learning opportunities.

What duties were you given initially?

When I first joined MSD, my responsibilities revolved around foundational tasks. I started by learning standard operating procedures (SOPs) and assisting with lab basics, such as glass washing. This gave me time to settle into the new role and learn first-hand about good manufacturing practice (GMP), which is the cornerstone of the industry.

These early tasks provided a strong foundation, and my role soon expanded to include sample receipt, managing documentation and supporting audit preparations.

Now, I’m the go-to person for several tasks involved in the day-to-day operations and running of our labs. My team trusts me, stands by the work I do and offers guidance when I am unsure. I am never left feeling lost as there is always someone to point me in the right direction.

How did the scope of your work change over time?

Over time, my scope of work has grown considerably. In addition to my core tasks, I now support high-level audit preparations, reconcile raw data compilations, prepare solutions for testing and participate in projects working with cross-functional teams. This enables us to deliver an uninterrupted supply of critical medicines to our patients – something I’m very proud of.

As I’ve developed and expanded within my role, I’ve gone from assisting with basic lab operations to owning specific laboratory responsibilities. This change was daunting but exciting and I’m looking forward to continuing to progress, solidifying my knowledge and skills while also expanding to include new areas that would normally takes years to be introduced to.

What does a typical day look like?

I usually start my day by checking emails and reviewing handover notes to make sure I’m up to date with everything that happened during the previous shift and with other relevant teams. I then adapt my day to the specific requirements needed of me, which can include receiving samples that need a day turn-around, reconciling complex documentation from different activities and supporting the team for our audit-ready mindset. I’m happy to know I’m the first port of call for helping my colleagues in tricky situations.

As I’ve grown in my role, my responsibilities have also expanded to train interns on an ongoing basis. This is another element that keeps the work engaging and offers a level of variety in my role that I also really enjoy. It’s great to get an opportunity to connect with colleagues who are at a similar stage in their career and to continue expanding my network.

What key things have you learned during the apprenticeship?

This apprenticeship has allowed me to develop a huge range of technical and interpersonal skills, something I didn’t necessarily anticipate when first joining the company, but which I now recognise as a huge benefit of this programme.

From mastering IT tools and documentation processes, to building relationships with colleagues and learning how to mentor and onboard others, I know I will take these skills with me everywhere I go in my career.

I’ve also gained great confidence in my abilities and built strong connections within the team. My experience has reinforced the importance of collaboration and adaptability in a professional setting, something I now understand as key for success, no matter what area you are specialising in.

With this apprenticeship, do you feel that you’re on the right career path?

I really feel this programme has strengthened my passion for science generally. Having the opportunity to be part of a team that you know is making a difference and advancing innovation for people in Ireland and all over the world is very unique. It really makes you appreciate how much of an impact science can have on improving the future.

The experience I gain from working in the industry while learning the theory behind what I do gives me a better understanding of the importance of my role and how critical this industry is to the world.

Through the combination of practical work and academic learning, the programme has provided me with the tools and confidence to employ my skills in the work environment. I’ve learned so much here and feel like I’m set up for success to continue growing in this industry into the future.

How has this apprenticeship prepared you for working life?

I credit the apprenticeship’s hands-on approach for giving me practical, usable experience that might not be gained in a more theory-based degree. Everything I do is directly relevant to laboratory work. From managing documentation at a rigorous auditable level to pipetting delicate solutions, the skills I’ve gained ensure I will be well prepared for the professional world. The mentorship and support I’ve received from every member of my team and beyond have made all the difference.

Everything I’ve learned as part of this apprenticeship has also been hugely beneficial in my studies, providing me with a high level of practical and industry understanding. The team has also been massively supportive of my studies and requirements and give me the time and support to learn at the pace I need. It’s great to have that guidance from industry experts who started out the same as I did. Everybody remembers their first few years in pharmaceuticals.

Why should apply for an apprenticeship at MSD?

It is an incredibly supportive environment that offers comprehensive training and provides accessible entry-level opportunities to anyone with an interest in or passion for our work.

The environment here is welcoming and the training is excellent. You’re not just learning; you’re part of a community that wants to see you succeed.

For anyone considering a career in science, I would implore you to explore apprenticeships. There are so many ways to build your own career within pharma and science – no one person will take the same path in life, but we all end up becoming invaluable in our roles.

Apprenticeships combine earning, learning and gaining fantastic hands-on experience that can help anyone kick-start a truly rewarding and exciting career.

