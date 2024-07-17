Why this intern is ‘determined’ to pursue a career in HR

Oisín McHugh discusses his internship with Merck and what it’s like working in HR at a life sciences company.

When searching for an internship in human resources (HR), university student Oisín McHugh says he was looking for a “challenge”. Eventually he set his sights on multinational pharma company Merck.

McHugh is currently a third-year student at the University of Limerick, pursuing a bachelor of business degree with a major in human resources. Before beginning his internship at Merck, he says he was both “apprehensive and excited”, as he didn’t know what to expect.

“All in all, I was hopeful that I would be given lots of opportunities to learn and develop my capabilities in this career.”

Here, McHugh discusses his ongoing experience with the internship and what he’s learned about working in HR.

What duties and responsibilities were you given initially?

From the get-go, I was lucky enough to be given a large amount of responsibility. This included receiving access to several HR systems and tasks that were given to me straight away. I was introduced to a large number of people in the firm through the projects I was placed into, liaising with them and assisting in resolving any issues.

Did the scope of your work change as the internship progressed?

As my time at Merck has progressed, I’ve been given more responsibilities. My scope has expanded drastically as I interact with new colleagues, company associates and leavers during HR tasks on a daily basis. I even had the opportunity to extend my work practice beyond the site as I assisted with the co-ordination and implementation of our Transition Year programme, which gives students in east Cork insights into who Merck is and the daily processes of a life science plant.

Can you describe a typical day in your role?

Every day for me starts with a team meeting with the HR department. Here, we discuss matters that have arisen, plan for the day ahead and divide tasks to be completed. I then have several meetings and online tasks to complete where I delve into numerous HR aspects, including administration, learning and development, recruitment and more.

What key things have you learned during this internship?

Undoubtedly, I have received a wide range of experience into all parts of HR processes. Merck has provided me with knowledge in all fields within this career path. I have come to learn how to operate various systems online, and my communication skills have been bolstered due to my engagement with others.

Most importantly to me, my ability to work as part of a collaborative team has increased, which is thanks to the comradeship I share with my colleagues. Merck has also enrolled me in a wide range of training courses which have built up my skillset, for which I am incredibly grateful.

Has this internship made you feel as though you are on the right career path?

I have always loved the idea of working in human resources and Merck has assured me of this. Gaining practical experience has driven me to attain my university degree and continue my journey to qualifying with a degree in this field. It has been immensely interesting to see what life could be like in this nature of work, and now I am sure it is the career for me.

Do you feel more prepared for working life following your internship?

While in university, it can be difficult to stay focused while studying, without realising what the end goal might be. Now that I have had a glimpse of working life during my internship, I feel determined to progress with this career. Already, I have widened my connections, increased my skillset and maintained a routine of working days. All of which can be implemented post-graduation and into my working life. This experience has set me up for success in the future and now I will have more attributes for future full-time work roles.

Why should someone take up an internship at this company?

Merck provides students with every opportunity while undertaking their internship. The ethos of the company is a friendly, welcoming atmosphere. Support from colleagues makes daily work life enjoyable and pleasant. In a busy multinational company, you can learn valuable information about a wide range of processes. Being given responsibility in Merck during the internship has motivated me completely and I am very thankful for it. A student internship is a chance to gain insights into a potential career path for you and to be treated as a working professional.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.