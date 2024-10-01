What’s it like moving back to Ireland after five years in Australia?

Merck Millipore’s Shane Mc Dermott shares his experience of moving abroad and back again and gives a little insight into the career he now has.

It’s one thing to pick up your life and leave for pastures new, but returning to set up your life back in Ireland several years later is another major milestone that can be challenging – especially if you had set up a life for yourself abroad for more than five years.

For Cork native Shane Mc Dermott, moving abroad was about seeing another side of the world, experiencing a different culture and living in a country with better weather – so he moved to Perth, Australia in 2014.

“Leaving your home country and moving abroad where you know no one is not easy. Between the paperwork, finding an apartment, booking the flight etc, there are some character-defining moments,” he told SiliconRepublic.com.

Mc Dermott had originally planned to stay in Perth on a two-year visa, but extended the stay because he was loved the lifestyle. However, he ultimately decided to move home to be closer to his friends and family.

“Challenging yourself to do the unthinkable is tough, but in the end it’s worth it. You may discover the challenges lead to improved opportunities overall.”

‘Moving to Australia was the second-best thing we have done, moving home was the best one’

“We wanted to start a family and couldn’t imagine doing it so far away from our family. We also wanted to purchase our first home and wanted that to be in our hometown of Cobh.”

Now, McDermott works as a process and technology engineer at Merck Millipore. He told SiliconRepublic.com about his role and what his time abroad taught him.

How did your current role come about?

My current role came about when the position came up in the workplace and I was put forward by my supervisor to apply for the position and to put my engineering degree to use.

I have a BSc in manufacturing engineering. Since graduating in 2012, I never used my degree and felt that chance had slipped by, but going for this position and now being in the role, I am very happy I took that first step in applying for the process and technology engineering role.

What does your work involve on a day-to-day basis?

My role in process and technology includes the responsibility for the control, optimisation and development of existing and new membrane processes in the production area. These include being able to identify, develop and implement new projects, using Lean Six Sigma tools.

I also lead raw material change activities, support the implementation of product data collection systems and analytical techniques, and lead investigations into process, product and quality issues to achieve long-term solutions. I do this using root cause analysis methodology, and implementation of robust corrective and preventative actions. Additionally, I lead and co-ordinate risk mitigation initiatives such as FMEA and risk assessments.

What do you like most about your job?

I like having the opportunity to apply my skills to several daily tasks, I like being involved with the day-to-day running of the manufacturing area and having an input to the process. I like the work environment as I can be in the office or on the production floor, it’s good to mix it up.

I enjoy working on projects that help improve the area of work. I enjoy using my technical abilities to solve problems and create solutions.

How did your employer make it easier for you to move back?

I applied for the role after I moved back.

When I moved back to Ireland, I had to goal in mind to get into shift work on a production line, to save for a mortgage and purchase our first home. This was the goal, and that goal was ticked off after just over one and a half years of being home. That then gave me the opportunity to step into the engineering role I am currently in.

How did your time working abroad make you better suited for your job?

When I worked abroad in Australia I worked in a fast-paced role as a supervisor in a construction industry. This role made me learn how to work as a leader and understand how to work over a team of people to get the job done the safest and best way possible.

My communication skills grew rapidly and as my confidence grew, I became a lot better in my role, which is needed in a high-paced production area. The more confident you are, the smoother the day to day becomes and the stress levels with automatically drop.

What is the best thing about being back in Ireland?

Being back in Ireland is excellent as we are so close to our friends and family now. We have two small kids who get to see their grandparents, uncles and cousins daily, which is something you cannot do living on the other side of the world.

I am glad we now live back in Ireland as I would have never found a role that I am currently in out in Australia.

What advice would you give to others thinking about moving back to their home country?

Home is where the heart is, you will move back in your own time. When it feels right it will happen.

There are plenty of jobs back in Ireland now, but do your planning and research the move in as much detail as possible, leave no stone unturned in your preparation and be prepared for the huge transition you will undergo.

Moving to Australia was the second-best thing we have done, moving home was the best one.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.