‘Ireland’s climate is the best I’ve ever lived in’

What’s it like moving from the Netherlands to Ireland for work?

Moving abroad can be a scary step for someone to take. Every country or city has its pros and cons of course, and it’s important to do your due diligence before you make your final decision.

Those who already live in Ireland will be familiar with one of the most common warnings people thinking of moving there might get: ‘The weather is awful.’

However, for Jasper de Taeye, this has not been the case. Despite warnings from his friends at home in the Netherlands, he has found the Irish climate to be the best he’s ever lived in, having worked in many other countries around the world.

Living in Ireland for two years now, De Taeye works as an account executive at software firm New Relic.

Here, he told Siliconrepublic.com what it was like moving to Ireland for work, what his job is like and his favourite thing about his new home.

Where are you from and what’s it like there?

I’m from the Netherlands and, to be more specific, from the little village Warmond. Warmond is just above the city Leiden.

It’s in de Bollenstreek, the most colourful and ‘flowerful’ part of the Netherlands – typically, a Dutch area. So, you can call me a true ‘Hollander’.

How long have you been in Ireland?

I’ve lived in Ireland for about two years.

What prompted your decision to move here?

Prior to living in Ireland, I lived in Nepal. The culture there was quite different from what I was used to, and I found it difficult to settle into a completely different culture.

Nevertheless, I did like the experience living abroad and it led me to my decision to move to Ireland. Now, I’m working in the Silicon Valley of Ireland and am pretty happy about that.

What’s your role in New Relic?

I’m an account executive on New Relic’s commercial sales team. I support our Benelux region and get to show people there the great products that New Relic offers and get them excited about the ways we can help solve their toughest business problems.

How would you describe your working environment?

Working at New Relic means working with passionate people that enjoy what they do. We solve hard problems but know how to have fun doing it.

Our office space is versatile and engaging, which makes coming to work that much more enjoyable.

What do you like most about your job?

I love being surrounded by amazing co-workers and interacting with people in the Benelux.

My role allows me to be a consultant for my clients and empathetic to their business challenges.

Was it difficult to adjust to living and working in Ireland?

Not at all, it was really easy. Living and working in Nepal is like another world, so moving back to the western structure of things felt really comfortable. Moving to Ireland was like returning to the warm European nest.

What surprised you about moving to Ireland?

People in the Netherlands claimed that the climate in Ireland is horrible and said I shouldn’t move here. I’ve found the opposite to be true.

In the two years I’ve lived here, I’ve only had to walk to work in the rain three times (with an umbrella). Ireland’s climate is the best I’ve ever lived in – that’s saying a lot, since I’ve lived in Barcelona, Norway, the Netherlands and Nepal.

How does your working life help to make you feel at home here?

I feel very at home at New Relic. New Relic has a nice mix of Irish and expat employees. I get to experience the diversity and cultural enrichment of many different nationalities and backgrounds working here.

My Irish colleagues especially make me feel at home by introducing me to their Irish culture and traditions.

What do you like most about your adopted home?

A unique element of living in Ireland is the approachable and down-to-earth nature of the people. I often feel like I’m back in my home country of the Netherlands.

The beautiful nature of the Wicklow Mountains, Cliffs of Moher and the countryside is another enriching aspect of living in Ireland – the scenery is incredible!

Want to work at New Relic? Check out the New Relic careers page for current vacancies.