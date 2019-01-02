Want a creative role in the tech industry? This is what it’s like

The importance of creativity in the world of tech is often overlooked. Orla Breslin, a creative designer at Pramerica, told us about her work for the global insurance giant.

You can’t throw a hat without it landing on the head of someone proselytising about how everyone in the world should be learning to code. Amid this, the importance of creativity in the tech industry is often brushed aside.

For Orla Breslin, however, the creativity of the tech industry is self-evident. In her role as a creative designer, she is tasked with coming up with novel solutions while keeping up with the demands of the fast-paced environment at Pramerica. We asked her about how her typical day tends to unfold at work.

What is your role within Pramerica?

I am a creative designer.

If there is such a thing, can you describe a typical day in the job?

A typical day includes working with US and global business partners to create marketing collaterals.

What types of project do you work on?

I create various creative solutions to drive engagement for internal and external marketing campaigns.

What skills do you use on a daily basis?

I use a design-thinking model on all of my projects. This, together with a user experience (UX) mindset, helps me to understand and solve challenges for the end receiver of a piece/asset.

What is the hardest part of your working day?

Time management, particularly balancing and prioritising tasks in a busy environment. Everyone wants everything yesterday, so you’ve got to manage expectations to maintain a high level of quality.

Do you have any productivity tips that help you through the working day?

Don’t spend long periods of time on one project without taking a break or switching to a different task. Stepping away gives the mind a chance to recharge and provide clarity.

When you first started this job, what were you most surprised to learn was important in the role?

The global reach and impact of the work we do. There are billions of dollars at stake.

How has this role changed as this sector has grown and evolved?

Technology will always play a role in marketing, with constant disrupters in the sector. I’ve been focusing on upskilling within the immersive-reality space and it has been pretty cool.

What do you enjoy most about the job?

I love the learning culture that comes hand in hand with working in Pramerica. The work environment here offers opportunity for growth and training in areas I may want to upskill in.