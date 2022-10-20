Digital transformation is ‘the crux’ of everything for this Personio worker

Personio senior backend engineer Stephan Lengl on how his stint working in Amazon in Ireland shaped his current career in Munich.

Stephan Lengl only joined German software company Personio in June 2022. Prior to starting at the HR tech company’s Munich offices, he worked for Amazon in Dublin.

Already working in a senior position at Personio, he has years of experience in software development having worked in the sector since 2004.

Lengl’s career has long been linked to HR tech. “I worked on building HR software at Amazon in Dublin for a number of years, so I have a strong base in HR product development.”

“During my time at Amazon, I learned a lot, particularly about the daunting complexity of the human resources domain,” Lengl told SiliconRepublic.com.

These days, he is focused on applying the skills and knowledge he gained at Amazon to his current role at Personio.

The company develops software geared towards smaller companies with between 20 and 2,000 employees. It helps them automate and simplify HR processes.

“Personio’s offering is all about leveraging software to automate and optimise business processes every company has to get on top of – such as recruitment, performance management, payroll and attendance management,” said Lengl.

At the moment, Personio is undergoing a companywide replatforming effort, as part of its plan to ensure its platform’s technical architecture is keeping up with the company’s business growth.

Lengl is heavily involved in this replatforming effort, which is not digital transformation for the sake of it but rather “a means to an end.”

The company’s tagline is “No hoops, no hype, just great HR,” after all.

“Digital transformation is therefore the crux of everything I do, my team does – and Personio stands for,” said Lengl.

He contributes to the replatforming project mostly by sharing his engineering and domain knowledge with his colleagues.

Being a great coder is not enough: you need to strive to build something that will make your customers’ lives easier

– STEPHAN LENGL

According to Lengl, software engineers need to understand that customers rely on companies like Personio to achieve their goals. Personio’s tech replatforming and product development is all being done with a very clear purpose in mind – the customer.

“Being a great coder is not enough: you need to strive to build something that will make your customers’ lives easier – and that you can do only if you have a willingness to understand your customers’ needs and pain points, and dive head first into any project you are working on.”

But maximising the efficiencies of the company’s own platform is also important for the business as a whole. A better tech stack means the Personio team is prepared to grow and scale in response to customer demand.

It is necessary to do the replatforming sooner rather than later, Lengl said, to avoid reaching the point where scaling becomes more difficult and more expensive due to technical limitations. “We need to ensure that our technical architecture does not become a hindrance to the further growth of our business.”

Replatforming also allows Personio to reduce dependencies and optimise communication between teams.

“This is necessary to turn engineering teams into autonomous units that can drive a particular subdomain and release new features quickly to meet the market’s demands,” said Lengl.

