How this product owner manages the explosive growth of AI

Liberty IT’s Olivia McCartan explains how AI is transforming the role of product owner and the ongoing need for caution.

A product owner is a vital part of any tech team because their role is to guide their engineers to ensure their users are getting the most value out of a tool or system.

In recent years, the evolution of AI and generative AI (GenAI) has brought a whole other perspective to the role. Not only have many products become AI products, or at least products with AI capabilities, but AI can also be used within the workflow to make products more efficient.

To find out more about how this trend is changing the role of product owners, we heard from Liberty IT’s Olivia McCartan.

As part of her role, she leads discovery workshops with end users of Liberty IT’s in-house software and product services to identify pain points and inefficiencies.

“I also collaborate closely with engineers, UX designers and architects, serving as the ‘voice of the customer’,” she said. “My role is to bring to the table the pain points and opportunities that I have discovered and to ensure that the solutions we design and build are user-centric and align with our strategic goals.

What are the key tasks you carry out in your role?

A big part of what I do is connecting with our parent company Liberty Mutual Insurance’s stakeholders and their customers to discover and gain insights into their needs and challenges.

These interactions are incredibly valuable as they help me curate the product roadmap and backlog. The product roadmap and backlog provide the engineering team with the priority of the problems to solve and keeps the team focused and motivated with clear objectives.

Working closely with the engineering teams is a crucial and enjoyable part of my role. Together, we ensure that our products are technically robust, user-friendly and tailored to meet customer needs, all while delivering significant business value for Liberty Mutual Insurance.

Due to the varied nature of my role, a variety of skills are needed. You need strong communication and interpersonal skills for engaging with stakeholders and translating their needs into actionable plans.

Strategic thinking, problem-solving and analytical skills are also required in developing the product roadmap and making data-driven decisions. Collaboration and teamwork are vital for working effectively with your engineering teams.

Finally, it’s essential to be flexible and able to respond quickly to changes stemming from user feedback, shifts in business priorities and evolving industry trends. This agility ensures the team consistently delivers valuable results.

How has your role changed as tech trends have evolved?

The product owner role has evolved significantly with changes in technology. Advancements in data analytics and AI have provided product owners with deeper insights into user behaviour and preferences, and have enabled more informed decision-making in terms of the direction of the product roadmap and prioritisition of the backlog.

AI has significantly enhanced the ability to adopt a more customer-centric approach in designing solutions for end users. With AI technologies, product owners can work with their engineering teams to create highly personalised experiences that cater to the unique needs and preferences of individual customers.

Agile and lean methodologies have become standard, encouraging iterative development and continuous improvement and delivery which enables the delivery of value as soon as possible.

Furthermore, the proliferation of digital tools has enhanced collaboration and communication for product owners. These tools have been essential for connecting with end users and customers to conduct activities such as user interviews and user testing.

Tell us about your experience with AI as a product owner.

AI is currently a major trend, sparking discussions and experiments across various fields, and product owners are no exception. I’ve been leveraging GenAI for a range of routine tasks, such as drafting epics and user stories for the engineering teams’ backlog and condensing documentation and meeting notes.

I’ve also explored its potential for generating creative ideas for roadmap development and proposing metrics and measures of success to improve the product roadmap. It’s an incredible resource that has enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of various aspects of my work.

AI is also transforming customer-centric solutions that we can design and build at Liberty IT. We have leveraged its power to enable greater personalisation, enhance customer interactions and provide deeper insights into customer needs.

I recently worked with an engineering team where we were able to leverage AI to analyse large datasets and detect potential fraudulent policy claims, which resulted in significant preventative fraud costs for our business.

What are the challenges that come up when it comes to AI-powered products?

AI is rapidly advancing and becoming more powerful, but it still requires a ‘human in the loop’ to validate the information it produces. Exercising caution is crucial, as it is necessary to thoroughly review and fact-check its output.

While I regard it as a valuable digital assistant, it’s not a foolproof solution that can be relied upon without verification.

We do face other challenges with GenAI, such as ensuring data privacy and security, addressing potential biases in AI-generated content. Balancing the potential with these considerations is key to leveraging its capabilities effectively.

What do those working in product roles need to know?

At the heart of the product owner role are the fundamental skills – building customer empathy and understanding what problems to solve that will have the biggest impact. We should continue to prioritise mastering these core competencies.

I would recommend that product owners embrace and experiment with AI tools at every opportunity. Go on a training course, listen to podcasts, attend a conference to build up your understanding and knowledge. AI is here and it is rapidly evolving and is already impacting on how we work and the type of solutions we can deliver to our customers.

These technologies can simplify routine tasks of a product owner, allowing you to focus more on strategic thinking and creative problem-solving. It can provide deeper data insights into customer behaviour that will enable more informed decision-making that you will undertake in your role. This not only makes your role more impactful but also keeps you ahead of the curve.

Balancing technological advancements with human intuition and insight is what will drive success of your product owner role in the future.

