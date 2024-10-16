How an early passion for tech drove this consultant’s career

TCS’ Ethan Griffin discusses his lifelong love for all things computing and why his inquisitive nature benefits his career.

“From a young age, I was captivated by the world of computing,” says tech consultant Ethan Griffin. He still remembers unwrapping his first computer – a Sinclair ZX Spectrum – on Christmas Day 1989, and says that this early exposure “sparked a passion” that would shape his future.

After further fuelling his interest in tech in school, Griffin pursued a computer science degree at the University of Ulster. During his third year, he secured a 12-month internship with Intel Ireland, an opportunity that he remembers as a “gamechanger”.

“I found myself right in the middle of their millennium bug preparations – a critical time that underscored just how essential IT is to business and manufacturing operations,” he says. “It was an invaluable learning experience that cemented my understanding of how technology drives industry.”

Griffin returned to Intel after his studies to take part in its graduate programme. He later joined tech solutions provider Pramerica, which was acquired by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 2020.

He works as a consultant at TCS focusing on software development operations for electric vehicles with Jaguar Land Rover. “I also get to collaborate with local university partners, helping them engage with industry and creating pathways for others in Donegal to pursue these exciting fields.”

What were the biggest surprises or challenges you encountered on your career path and how did you deal with them?

One of the biggest surprises in my career was discovering the diversity of opportunities within the IT sector. I initially thought a career in computers was synonymous with coding, but I quickly realised just how many varied and exciting roles exist in this field. Another eye-opener for me was the stereotype of what it means to work in IT. The image of the solitary coder couldn’t be further from the truth. I’ve had the pleasure of collaborating with a diverse group of people from all sorts of backgrounds, which is something that I truly enjoy.

As for challenges, the relentless pace of technological change in IT means there’s always something new to learn. This constant need to upskill can be demanding, but it’s also what keeps the work fresh and exciting for me. A great example of this was my transition to working with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) after several years in the insurance sector. With the automotive industry’s shift towards electric vehicles, I saw a tremendous opportunity to witness first-hand how computing is revolutionising the automotive world. It’s no longer just about building cars, it’s about creating smart, connected vehicles that integrate seamlessly with our digital lives.

For instance, software development has become a critical component of vehicle design, driving enhancements in everything from autonomous driving features to enhanced in-car systems. One of the most exciting aspects of this evolution is the development of intelligent systems that can predict and respond to driving conditions, optimising performance and safety in real time. These systems rely heavily on data analytics, machine learning and AI, areas where IT expertise is crucial.

Working at JLR, I’ve seen how the company is leveraging cutting edge technologies to not only design vehicles that are more efficient and sustainable but also to create personalised driving experiences. This shift from traditional automotive engineering to a tech-driven approach is a massive opportunity for IT professionals.

Was there any one person who was particularly influential as your career developed?

I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have crossed paths with a diverse group of people who have profoundly influenced my career journey. Each of these individuals has played a role in shaping my development, offering guidance, inspiration and invaluable lessons along the way. I’m also an avid reader and the insights from the various industry experts have broadened my perspective, helping me to see beyond the immediate scope of my work and consider the bigger picture.

As my career has evolved so has my focus. What started as a deep passion for technology has gradually expanded into a broader interest in people and business. This shift has been driven by those influential figures – both mentors and thought leaders – who have encouraged me to think holistically about the impact of technology on the world around us. They’ve helped me realise that true innovation isn’t just about tech itself, but about how it can empower people and drive meaningful change in business and society.

‘The most successful people are those who never stop learning’

What do you enjoy most about your job?

One of the things I love most about my job is the opportunity to lead and mentor others. Guiding team members to achieve their full potential brings me immense satisfaction. I strive to instill values like innovation, embracing smart risks and maintaining a strong focus on business outcomes. Watching my mentees grow and succeed not only inspires me but also reinforces the collaborative and forward-thinking culture we aim to foster.

What aspects of your personality do you feel make you suited to this job?

What really suits me for this job is my inquisitive nature. I’ve always had a deep-seated passion for understanding how and why things work, and this curiosity has been a driving force throughout my career. It keeps me motivated to continually evolve my skills, especially in a field that’s as dynamic and changing as technology. As we witness transformative shifts in areas like mobile, robotics, security, cloud computing and AI, my curiosity pushes me to stay ahead of the curve.

This mindset is particularly relevant in the automotive industry, where technology is not just enhancing vehicles but redefining what they can be. I’m fascinated by how AI is enabling cars to drive themselves, leading us towards a future of innovative self-driving transport and the idea that vehicles can communicate and share data with each other and with other devices opens a world of possibilities for smarter and safer driving.

What advice would you give to those considering a career in this area, or just starting out in one?

For anyone considering a career in IT or just starting out, my biggest piece of advice is to embrace challenges head on and never shy away from asking the right questions. The tech industry moves fast, and being curious and proactive will help you stay ahead of the curve and find solutions to problems you might not have even imagined at first.

Focus on continuous learning and building a strong network. The most successful people are those who never stop learning. Surround yourself with people who inspire you, challenge you and push you to grow. And here’s something you might not hear often – you don’t need to be in a big city to experience exciting technological opportunities. Donegal is a wonderful place to live and work, offering a quality of life that is hard to beat and with global companies like TCS operating a Global Delivery Centre here you can access cutting edge careers and take on exciting, high-impact projects without having to leave this beautiful part of the world!

