Version 1 CTO: ‘I love the constantly evolving nature of technology’

Version 1’s Brad Mallard talks about emerging innovations and why there has never been a better time to work in technology.

Brad Mallard is the chief technology officer at software company Version 1, having worked in a number of high-profile C-suite tech roles for both the public and private sector.

In his current role, he leads a team of more than 150 CTOs, consultants and portfolio managers that deliver business change and transformative solutions for more than 100 multinational corporations.

He told SiliconRepublic.com that he has been immersed in technology from a young age, so it was always going to become his career.

“At seven years old, I got my first BBC computer and began teaching myself to code. Since then, every job I’ve worked in has been centred on computers and problem solving, including my current role as CTO at Version 1. I’m less involved in the tech side of things these days but I love inspiring others to deliver the things that I only ever dreamed would be possible,” he said.

“The level of ambition and deep understanding for the needs of both clients and customers when it comes to world-class cloud and business transformation drew me immediately to Version 1. When we first started talking, I found our value sets aligned and knew quickly that the opportunity was too good to turn down.”

‘IT has an opportunity for everyone … there are roles to suit every skillset’

– BRAD MALLARD

What were the biggest surprises or challenges you encountered on your career path?

I’m naturally a very introverted person and for years lacked confidence. I’m always wrestled with it but have been supported massively in my career through mentorship and coaching and have grown much more confident over the years. It is still a struggle for me, but every day I get slightly better by constantly pushing myself outside of my comfort zone.

Was there any one person who was particularly influential as your career developed?

There were a number of people who have helped me over the years. I was given fantastic opportunities by a couple of leaders as I was starting my career and also supported by them and others during difficult times when I needed a lift.

That, to me, is true leadership which inspires, and it is something which I try to replicate today.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

I love the constantly evolving nature of technology and its ability to change people. It is fascinating to be in a position to help customers deliver meaningful change to the world and a real privilege.

For instance, when it comes to sustainability, artificial intelligence and quantum computing have the potential to find solutions to drastically reduce carbon emissions and sequestration in everything from agriculture to energy.

What aspects of your personality do you feel make you suited to this job?

I’m a very creative person, while at the same time I’m driven by detail. I have an ability to comprehend a large amount of detail and use that to bring strategy and creativity.

What can people expect from career progression in this industry?

It is a time like no other to be progressing a career in technology, particularly with the advent of emerging technologies such as quantum computing, cloud computing and artificial technologies.

Only a few years ago, many of that tech didn’t exist, and the tech we will be using in 10 years’ time will have evolved into roles which apply less tech and more ethical skills.

Because of the ever-changing nature of the field, if you can constantly evolve your skill base, you’ll be able to progress far in whatever role you choose.

What advice would you give to those considering a career in this area?

Use the opportunities that are presented to you to try technologies in different fields, in different sectors and in different geographies.

IT has an opportunity for everyone, whether it’s sales and marketing, deep development, coding or being super creative, there are roles to suit every skillset. Find one you enjoy and explore it; there really is no better sector to be in.

