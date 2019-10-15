How company culture made this man’s move from California to Dublin easier

Arturo Ruvalcaba, audit advisory manager in Viasat, discusses his experience of moving from San Diego to Dublin.

Arturo Ruvalcaba is an audit advisory manager in the Dublin office of Viasat, but he has only been living in the city for about three months.

He recently moved from San Diego in California to join the company’s in-flight entertainment division in Ireland, and told Siliconrepublic.com about his experiences of moving to an entirely new country.

‘It still feels like an adjustment after only three months, but I am beginning to settle into Dublin and am finding my routine’

– ARTURO RUVALCABA

Where are you from and what’s it like there?

I was born and spent most of my life in San Diego, California. It’s a fantastic location with a variety of cultures, food, people and year-round outdoor activities from surfing to cycling.

How long have you been in Ireland?

I’ve been in Dublin for just a bit more than three months.

What prompted your decision to move here?

I had spent three years living in Europe (France) as a teenager and had always wanted to return. My wife had always wanted to venture abroad as well, and she was granted citizenship through the Foreign Birth Register.

With Viasat’s office in Dublin, this was the perfect location for a move.

What’s your role in Viasat?

My primary role is to help the company’s finance group manage risk, both in our current environment and as we expand around the globe.

How would you describe your working environment?

The work here is fast-paced and varied. As a growing company, there is no shortage of new projects and with those comes new knowledge and skills that help keep things interesting.

As a result, I’ve had the opportunity to work with a very diverse and talented group of individuals and grow along with the company.

What do you like most about your job?

The Dublin office has built a great culture with frequent outings, group events, and active engagement in the community with charity fundraisers. The weekly band practice with the other talented musicians here is the standout of the week.

This all makes for an incredibly fun place to work.

Was it difficult to adjust to living and working in Ireland?

Working primarily with a team of people in Carlsbad, California, with an eight-hour time difference certainly has its challenges, but I believe that through some trial and error, and a bit of flexibility, we are working through them.

As for living here, the biggest challenge having moved here from southern California is adjusting to not having a car and trying to plan everything according to the public transport timetables.

It still feels like an adjustment after only three months, but I am beginning to settle into Dublin and am finding my routine.

What surprised you about moving to Ireland, if anything?

Chips. Chips on everything, or should I say, everything on chips. It’s a very welcome surprise that is already having some impact on my waistline.

How does your working life help to make you feel at home here?

The Dublin office is relatively small compared to the corporate headquarters, so getting to know people is a little easier. This helps with finding things to do, getting recommendations and building a community.

Everyone has been helpful and friendly, and they’ve helped me feel right at home.

What do you like most about your adopted home?

Coming from southern California, a desert, I’m in constant awe at how incredible the Irish landscape is. I’ve had the opportunity to visit the main scenic areas along the western and north-eastern coasts, and was amazed.

I also recently had a chance to do a bit of cycling that took me out of Dublin, along the coast and toward Killiney. That gave me yet another view of how varied and green the island is.

I’m looking forward to exploring more of the area.

