Why empathy is key to this product designer’s work

Workhuman’s Susana Rojero on how she ended up in product design and why communication skills are just as important as technical skills.

When Susana Rojero first started college, she chose to study sociology. However, she quickly realised that this wasn’t the direction that she wanted to take her career, and so decided on a different path that had always been in the back of her mind – design.

After completing her bachelor’s degree in design, which combined graphic and industrial design, she began working at an advertising agency that was experiencing a surge in clients seeking websites or apps. It was this experience in web design that sparked her interest in the digital realm.

“The rest is history – 12 years after graduating, I am now a principal product designer”, she says.

Here, Rojero – who works at Workhuman – discusses how her career led her to Ireland and why empathy aids her in her role.

What education or other jobs led you to the role you now have?

In 2015, after working for three years at the agency in Mexico, I made a big move to Ireland to study an MSc in interactive digital media. I wanted to deepen my design skills while also learning more about areas like coding that influence how designs are implemented. After completing the programme, I worked as a UI designer in the airline industry for about three years. During that time, I gained valuable insights not only into design but also into agile environments and the product life cycle, which is something I hadn’t experienced as much in the agency.

In 2019, I joined Workhuman, which was another significant change for me as it was a completely different industry. However, I was incredibly curious and interested in the impact of a product driven by social recognition.

After 12 years of working in the design industry, I’ve learned a great deal – not just from college but from real-world experience and continuous training. Since the field evolved so rapidly after I graduated, much of my learning came from hands-on work and professional development. Today, the landscape is completely different, with numerous conferences, training sessions and meet-ups focused on the impact of UX on business. It’s exciting to see how the field has gained so much recognition and relevance across various industries.

What were the biggest surprises you encountered on your career path?

While it’s no surprise that the design field evolves, I’m still amazed by how much it’s changed since I started. There are always new trends, software updates or entirely new tools to learn. It’s a field where you can’t work in isolation – you have to be highly collaborative and open to working with different teams, as their input directly impacts your work, and vice versa. While that can be challenging, I find it incredibly rewarding.

Advocating for users is another big challenge. Designers must balance business goals with user needs, and this is where collaboration is key. Working closely with researchers, data analysts and other departments helps ensure our decisions are backed by solid insights. It can be tough, but having the right team makes all the difference.

‘When people take the time to recognise each other, it creates a positive ripple effect’

Was there any one person who was particularly influential as your career developed?

There have been many people, both in and outside of design, who’ve influenced my career. Design is all about giving and receiving feedback – whether it’s from peers, stakeholders or users. Having someone show you the ropes when you’re starting out is crucial, and I’ve been lucky to have colleagues whose feedback elevated my work. But this isn’t limited to the early stages of a career – I believe you can always learn from others, no matter where they are in their journey. Even someone new to the field can offer fresh perspectives. It’s all about how you take those insights and apply them to your own work.

As my career evolved, I also realised that mentoring needs to come from outside of design. Product design plays a big role in shaping the vision and strategy of a product and sometimes getting a seat at the table can be challenging. While design skills are crucial, communication skills are just as important – you need to clearly articulate your ideas, which can ultimately influence product strategy. I’ve been fortunate to have mentors who’ve helped me improve how I communicate and pitch my ideas effectively.

What do you enjoy about your job?

One of the aspects I really enjoy about my job is the type of product I work on. It’s rewarding to witness the impact that gratitude can have on employees and the overall work environment. When people take the time to recognise each other, it creates a positive ripple effect that fosters collaboration and motivation.

On top of that, I love the challenge of providing solutions to problems. The entire process is fulfilling and knowing that the solutions I propose will be part of a product used by thousands of people around the world is incredibly gratifying. Of course, you sometimes have to be prepared for failure; not every solution will work. But even in failure, there’s valuable learning, and that whole journey is what makes it enjoyable.

What aspects of your personality do you feel make you suited to this job?

I believe that the diversity of personalities and approaches is what keeps the product and design process evolving and interesting. Empathy and inquisitiveness are two traits that have always helped me navigate my role.

Empathy enables me to understand how others experience a situation, allowing me to see things through their perspectives. This is crucial when uncovering how users interact with our product. On the other hand, being inquisitive and curious about the projects I work on also makes a significant difference. I consistently ask questions like, “Why are we doing this?”, “What’s the problem we are solving?”, “What’s the value?” and “How do we define success?”. Starting a project with the right questions opens the door for others to contribute their perspectives as well.

What advice would you give to those considering a career in this area, or just starting out in one?

Don’t be afraid to ask questions – in fact, ask as many as you can! This will help you understand all the aspects of your product or any project you’re working on. Also, keep an open mind when it comes to collaboration. Design relies heavily on building relationships, not just with other designers but also with various roles. You’ll find yourself collaborating frequently with project managers, UX researchers, engineers and many others. Being receptive to different perspectives will enrich your understanding and elevate your solutions.

Last but not least, while it’s important to stay updated on design trends and new software, remember that product design fundamentally revolves around understanding user behaviours. If you’re just starting, don’t dismiss the basics; early UX books are just as valid today as they were 10 or 20 years ago, providing timeless insights that can guide your approach.

