Why product engineering is ‘not just about building software’

Workhuman’s Shmulik Barel discusses how the product engineering space has changed over the years, including the influence of generative AI and evolving market conditions.

Earlier this month, Workhuman announced a round of key leadership appointments. Among these appointments was Shmulik Barel, who has acquired the role of vice-president of product engineering.

Barel has a robust background in tech, including a number of leadership roles in operations, product and engineering teams across private and public companies, such as CEO of mobile start-up Playform, COO at customer engagement platform Como, and CTO at intent marketing company Natural Intelligence.

In his new role at Workhuman, Barel’s duties include working to enhance the company’s core product suite and develop new AI-driven tools that facilitate dynamic workforce and employee engagement. Here, he talks about the product engineering space and how he wants to grow his team.

“I lead the product engineering division, overseeing the development and delivery of Workhuman’s product portfolio. One of my strategic focuses will be to continue to drive product innovation at Workhuman, with a particular focus on AI,” he told SiliconRepublic.com. “From Dublin, our team holds dozens of squads, with the region being our main global engineering hub. In my role, I’m responsible for facilitating Workhuman’s growth by optimising our product teams’ efficiency and pushing our engineering boundaries to integrate the best of human expertise with data, aiming to drive the evolution of workplace dynamics, and I’m excited to take on this journey.”

How has the product engineering space changed in the time that you’ve been in the industry?

Over the course of my career, I’ve witnessed a profound transformation in the product engineering landscape. What was once primarily focused on technology execution has evolved into a strategic business driver and innovation hub. Today, product engineering is not just about building software – it’s about creating value, driving growth and anticipating market needs by integrating a business perspective into technical endeavours. We are also seeing the advance of AI, which is transforming the way we work. However, there is still a long way ahead as we continue to experience rapid change within AI capabilities and continue to explore the ways in which we can blend human and AI to drive positive change.

What lessons have you learned about leading product engineering teams?

Leading product engineering teams requires a delicate balance of technical expertise, strategic vision and people skills. One of the key lessons I’ve learned is the importance of fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous learning. Empowering teams to innovate, take ownership and embrace challenges is essential for driving impactful results and maintaining a high-performance culture.

What are the biggest challenges facing product engineering teams right now?

There are currently two major challenges that product engineering teams face; the demand for increased efficiency and agility amid evolving market conditions, which requires teams to innovate while optimising resources and the Gen AI challenge, which is pushing the boundaries of innovation. With the domain still in early stage and new products and technologies being announced almost on a daily basis, teams need to adapt quickly and think of new ways to implement AI in the right way.

Both of these challenges provide us with an opportunity to embrace change, foster creativity and lead the way to a more human and interactive AI-driven future. The key to meeting these challenges will be in the strength of organisational culture. Leadership needs to focus in on building an environment where collaboration and innovation are not just encouraged but promoted. This will be the differentiator for the teams who can overcome these hurdles and thrive in this evolving landscape.

What roles are you looking to fill on your team right now?

We have opportunities for growth across AI, machine learning, front-end and back-end engineering, and automation roles.

We are seeking passionate and innovative individuals who thrive in dynamic environments and ultimately believe in the power of gratitude, with a true desire to make work more human. Curiosity and enthusiasm for the AI revolution and its implications on product development are also essential for people looking to join our team. If this prospect of that excites you, we would like to hear more from you.

Immerse yourself in Workhuman’s mission, culture and product portfolio. Demonstrate a clear understanding of how your skills and experiences align with our objectives, emphasising your adaptability, collaboration and passion for innovation. We value individuals who are not only technically proficient, but also resonate with our vision for the future of work. After all, without the human, it’s just work.

