What is it like working as a customer service executive in tech?

We caught up with Workhuman customer service executive Yohana Munoz to find out exactly what her role entails.

The intersection between the world of tech and the world of customer service grows broader each day. Though many love to wax lyrical about increased automation, a human touch is still so necessary in helping customers and clients troubleshoot problems and understand the products they’re using. This is why people such as Yohana Munoz, a customer service executive for Workhuman, are indispensable.

Munoz originally comes from Venezuela but is now based in Ireland. She works for Workhuman as a customer service executive both through English and Spanish. She has many reasons to enjoy her job, but one of them is most definitely the variety.

“Every day is kind of different because we have a huge range of services and products but also a huge, broad list of customers. We take calls from executive managers and production staff [alike].” Munoz handles queries about everything from awards and nominations to password recovery – all through two different languages. Quite a mammoth task, if you think about it.

So, what skills do you need to excel in this type of role? For one, you need to be a good planner. You should also make sure you have good communication skills so you can speak clearly with customers who often will not have technical knowledge.

Munoz said: “Time management is really important; empathy, willingness to learn and IT skills are a huge advantage … It’s really important to understand your products inside out.”

Munoz also stressed that if you want to have a fulfilling customer service career, you need to be passionate about helping customers. You should also have “an eye for detail” and – at least in Munoz’s experience – “be curious”.

Does this sound like you, or sound like the type of person you aspire to be in your career? Then perhaps a customer service role is right for you. To hear more from Munoz about her work at Workhuman, check out the video above.