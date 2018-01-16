Get an insider look at what it’s like working at Slack

After a year in its swanky new offices on Hatch Street, we headed down to Slack to get a glimpse of what it’s like to work there.

Slack was founded less than 10 years ago and is now widely considered the mainstay communications tool for many fast-growing companies.

Favoured by giants such as IBM, NBC and Adobe, the company boasts a weekly user base of approximately 9m.

One year ago, Slack opened its brand new Dublin offices, showing its commitment to the city as its EMEA headquarters.

Now, the offices on Hatch Street are in full swing as the company goes from strength to strength. So, for those looking to work there, what’s it really like?

We headed down to Slack to find out more about working there, what the employees most enjoy about it and what makes Slack different from other tech companies.

Julian Brophy, a member of the sales team, spoke about the unique opportunity he and his colleagues have to work on a product that changes how companies work.

“We work with everyone from Europe’s most exciting tech companies to Premier League football teams, and getting to see the impact that Slack has on their work is really rewarding,” he said.

Lorna McNamara is part of the company’s finance team. McNamara said that she enjoys working with consultants from several different countries all over the world. “We support four countries here from Dublin at the moment.”

It’s important to know the kind of clients you’ll be working with and even the wide range of countries you’ll be in communication with at Slack.

But the colleagues themselves matter, too. Laura Desilles, a member of the company’s customer experience team, told us about the diverse experiences and backgrounds that her colleagues have.

“[We have] former teachers, graphic designers, writers, musicians, and they bring loads of different skills into Slack,” she said. “I think that’s what makes our team so successful and that’s what makes it so fun.”