Cork’s ActionZero wins Green Award for its heat pump technology

ActionZero received the award for its EscoPod system, which is able to generate heat without the use of fossil fuels.

Irish climate technology company ActionZero has won a top prize at this year’s Green Awards for its heat decarbonising technology.

The Cork-headquartered company was named the winner of the Green Technology Award for this heat system, which provides hot and chilled water without the need for fossil fuels.

ActionZero said its heat pump system – called EscoPod – is able to generate high temperatures from ambient air and wastewater heat sources. This system is also integrated with an analytics platform that uses data to optimise efficiency.

More than 100 companies were shortlisted across 25 categories at this year’s Green Awards. These awards were launched in 2008 to recognise the contribution and commitment that companies make towards growing a green future in Ireland.

ActionZero won against three other shortlisted companies, which were CIM, Matheson and The Icewater Group. ActionZero CEO Denis Collins said the award is a “huge moment” for the company.

“It is an honour to receive this accolade,” Collins said. “It will spur us on as we continue our endeavours to help create a zero emissions world and establish Ireland as a global green energy hub.

“We are immensely proud of the EscoPod – our high temperature heat pump technology and the positive results, both financial and environmental, that it is delivering every day for our industrial, healthcare, commercial and public sector clients.”

The company has had a period of expansion since it was founded in 2021, following the merger of Energy Services and Straightline Energy Solutions.

It began 2021 with 10 employees and announced plans to have a total of 100 by the end of 2024 as it opened an office at Cork’s Penrose Dock in November 2021.

Last May, the company opened a manufacturing, research and development centre in Tralee to manufacture its EscoPod system. ActionZero also projected sales growth of €50m over two years, with plans to invest €3m in its operations over a three year period.

