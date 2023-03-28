Irish fintech veteran Adrienne Gormley joins Monta board

Danish EV start-up Monta will benefit from the wealth of experience Gormley, formerly an exec at N26 and Google, brings to the table.

Adrienne Gormley, a veteran fintech executive from Ireland, has been appointed to the board of directors of EV software start-up Monta.

In an announcement yesterday (27 March), Denmark-based Monta said Gormley will help the Danish maker of electrical vehicles grow in Ireland and across its seven other markets.

Gormley, who spoke at Inspirefest in 2017 when she was global head of customer experience at Dropbox in Dublin, has more than 25 years’ experience in leading software-as-a-service companies.

She brings with her a wealth of experience as Monta rides a wave of rapid growth in the EV industry with opportunities for new investments.

“The EV sector is a nascent industry that has huge growth potential in aiding Europe’s transition to sustainable transport solutions,” said Gormley, who left Dropbox to join N26 as its chief operating officer in 2020. She then left N26 about a year ago.

“The Monta product is very customer-centric, with a clear and strong user experience that is truly improving EV charging and useability across Europe. I can see this evolving as EV usage becomes more mainstream and mass-market adoption of EVs becomes a reality.”

Gormley is currently CEO of Setforth, a new company focused on acquiring and growing small SaaS businesses. She is also on the board of Copenhagen-based Pleo and Stockholm-based Epidemic Sound.

“Her wealth of leadership experience in the Irish and European markets will be invaluable as we accelerate our growth journey in Ireland and beyond,” said Ricky Hill, country manager for Monta in Ireland.

“We look forward to working with Adrienne in ensuring we maximise our potential in the Irish market and achieve our mission of creating accessible EV charging solutions for all Irish drivers now and into the future.”

Gormley added that the Government’s Electric Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Strategy 2022 – 2025 launched earlier in the year will be “an important enabler” for EV market participants.

“With a reputation for adopting and nurturing new technologies, Ireland is in a strong position to capitalise on new EV opportunities,” she said.

