Dublin’s Aerlytix gets €455,000 to R&D aviation fleet optimisation

The start-up has a headcount of 36 and plans to hire another 15 by 2027.

Dublin-based aviation analytics company Aerlytix has secured €455,000 through an Enterprise Ireland grant to develop new products and services aimed at optimising the airline industry’s analytical capabilities.

The agency’s Research, Development and Innovation (RD&I) fund will support Aerlytix to create analytics software that drives airline fleet optimisation and enables better financial risk management.

Ultimately, the start-up hopes to support the airline sector in resolving technical challenges, increase employment in Irish airline companies and drive international growth.

Aerlytix, which became a standalone business entity in 2020, also plans to create 15 new jobs by 2027 – focused mainly on technical and software roles. This is in addition to eight new roles it filled in recent months. Currently, the company has 36 employees.

“The grant funding from Enterprise Ireland’s RD&I programme accelerates development and delivery of our next-generation technology project for customers,” said Aerlytix’s finance director Órla Kearney.

“This investment programme is propelling Irish-based technology companies forward. We are excited to extend and scale our aviation technology solutions to a broader set of international clients.”

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke, TD, said that aviation is a key driver of the Irish economy, supporting both direct and indirect employment. “Ireland is a world leader in aviation leasing whereby more than 65pc of the world’s aircraft are leased here.

“Aerlytix continues to make significant inroads into critical segments of the aircraft leasing industry. By providing tangible solutions through innovative analytics technologies, the company is helping to reduce inefficiencies for the sector and accelerate digital transformation across individual organisations.

“Aerlytix has significant growth plans to further enhance its offering and scale its talented team here in Dublin,” he added.

Kevin Sherry, Enterprise Ireland’s interim CEO, said that driving “substantial” investment into R&D by Irish businesses is a key priority for the agency.

“That increased investment in innovation is a key driver in the success of Enterprise Ireland’s client base both in Ireland and in international markets. Research shows that businesses that invest in innovation have 2.5 times higher turnover and 4.7 times greater exports than companies not investing in RD&I.

“Aerlytix has made great progress in a short space of time to develop innovative proprietary analytics solutions for the aviation sector, an area where Ireland leads the way globally in aircraft leasing,” he added.

Aerlytix was announced as a finalist at the Technology Ireland Awards last year in the Technology Innovation of the Year category. The start-up lost the award to AI software company EdgeTier.

