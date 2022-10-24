12 agritech and food-tech start-ups in Ireland accelerating at UCD

Now in its second year, the AgTechUCD accelerator is helping founders of Irish start-ups scale in the competitive space.

Early-stage Irish start-ups in the agritech and food-tech industries are learning how to win investment and scale their business with the AgTechUCD accelerator at University College Dublin (UCD).

Now in its second year, the AgTechUCD accelerator is an intensive 12-week programme that aims to address the needs and challenges of Irish agritech and food-tech start-ups by helping founders learn leadership skills, building their confidence and supporting their business.

The call for the 2022 cohort was first announced in August and the 12 selected companies embarked on the programme last week. It will conclude next January, when the start-ups will pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors.

Start-ups will take part in dedicated business development workshops and investor-readiness training, receive mentoring from industry experts and business advisers, and connect with AgTechUCD’s venture capital and business angel networks.

“Through the programme we will also be working with the participants to help enhance their visibility in the marketplace, attract new customers and investors and forge new partnerships at home and internationally,” said Niamh Collins, director of the AgTechUCD Innovation Centre.

“AgTechUCD has established key relationships with strategic players in the agtech and food-tech sectors in Ireland, Europe and in the US, which will leverage to support the participating start-ups to launch or scale their products or services into existing and new territories.”

The programme is funded through the Regional Enterprise Development Fund administered by Enterprise Ireland. Other than workshops and mentoring, the accelerator also provides access to incubation space and on-farm testing for new products and services at the UCD Lyons Farm.

Here’s a quick look at each of the start-ups in the 2022 cohort.

Acregreen: Founded by Iain Munro, this Co Tipperary-based Acregreen is developing automated vertical farming tech to provide reliable on-site animal feed that is sustainable, nutritious and can be grown in challenging environments where natural resources are scarce.

Agricom: Based in Co Cork, Agricom is focused on leveraging technology to agri-food supply chain digitisation to reduce waste and improve resilience towards climate change and other economic and environmental events. Its founder is Nadim Al-khoury.

Biotec: This start-up provides independent thermal process validation services to the Irish food sector. Based in Dublin, Biotec has developed a machine learning algorithm that can be used as an early warning food safety management system for companies to minimise food safety issues.

Dairy Robotics: Based in Co Kildare, Dairy Robotics helps alleviate problems facing the dairy industry such as environmental pressures, animal welfare and farm labour shortages. Its first product is a device that monitors the health and welfare of a dairy herd.

Farm Fayre: This start-up has developed a field-to-field online cattle sales platform that helps connect buyers and sellers of livestock more conveniently. Farm Fayre was founded by Kevin O’Connor and is based in Co Kilkenny.

MILJO: Based in Co Cork, MILJO has built tech that helps provide optimal nutrition for a herd based on individual herds’ performance targets while minimising environmental impacts resulting in improved herd performance. It was founded by Aoife Drennan.

MyGug: Another Co Cork start-up, MyGug has developed a micro-scale anaerobic digester that turns food waste into a green renewable energy source, suitable for homes and small food businesses. Its founder is Fiona Kelleher.

OptaHaul: This start-up provides route optimisation software for sustainable dairy transport. Based in Co Westmeath, OptaHaul has built a SaaS optimisation platform that helps dairy processors, co-operatives and haulers reduce transport costs and greenhouse gases.

RialtoLabs: Based in Dublin, RialtoLabs has developed an artificial intelligence product to take traditional lab analysis into the field and offer the results in near real-time at the point of measurement. It was founded by Joseph McMahon.

Sean Phobal Engineering: Based in Co Waterford, Sean Phobal Engineering has developed a patented trestle rotator machine and a caged oyster trestle system to remove the need for oyster farmers to perform tasks manually. Its founder is Michael French.

Silicate: This start-up is on a mission to use geochemistry to permanently remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. By processing surplus concrete for use on farms, Silicate removes excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and stores it over geological timescale.

Well Spent Grain: Based in Dublin, Well Spent Grain is focused on creating high-quality and value-added food products, such as snack bites, from brewers’ spent grain. This helps breweries and consumers positively impact the climate. It was founded by Sunkyung Choi.

