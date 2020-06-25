6 global start-ups developing innovative AI solutions

We take a look at six AI start-ups that have been recognised in the World Economic Forum’s list of Technology Pioneers for 2020.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning represent some of the most exciting areas of tech and are sure to play an increasingly important role in the coming years.

There are countless companies and start-ups doing new things in this space, which we are constantly keeping an eye on here at Siliconrepublic.com. This week, we’re focusing on six start-ups that have recently been named Technology Pioneers of 2020 by the World Economic Forum.

ABC Technology

Founded in Beijing in 2016, ABC Technology has developed an AI solution that helps users understand and take insights from unstructured data. The firm was founded by Yongzhi Yang, who previously founded mobile tech developer MoboTap, the company that built Dolphin Browser.

ABC Technology has created an AI document processing platform for learning natural language processing, which is integrated with computer vision and uses deep learning. The platform enables users to process and extract text insights from highly unstructured documents and text that requires visual context, such as charts, tables and graphs.

It is aimed at fund management firms, banks, stock exchanges, insurance companies, and companies from all industries that need to extract insights from financial reports, analyst reports, data feeds and contracts.

Abeja

Abeja is a Tokyo-based start-up that was founded by Yousuke Okada in 2012. The firm aims to transform industrial structures with the power of new technologies such as AI.

It provides a platform that aims to minimise the process of AI development and operation, as well as sales analysis software-as-a-service for retail distributors.

In addition, Abeja provides end-to-end support for companies’ AI transformations, from strategic planning to implementation and operation. Investors in the company include Google, Nvidia and Salesforce.

Clarity AI

Headquartered in New York, Clarity AI was founded by Rebeca Minguela in 2017. The start-up aims to analyse the societal impact of investments and organisations, using big data and machine learning.

We love to belong to this company, and we celebrate with Roscones pic.twitter.com/HWwrz4mCTH — Clarity Engineering (@ClarityAIEng) March 5, 2020

Clarity AI wants to contribute to a more “socially efficient” capital allocation, by providing decision makers with reliable and comprehensive tools to understand and optimise social and environmental impact, while leveraging scientific research and technology.

The firm uses AI to measure how companies behave and the impact that those behaviours have on society. It then uses these insights to help investment firms rebalance their portfolios in a bid to improve their impact on the world.

DataVisor

DataVisor was founded in 2014 by Yinglian Xie and Fang Yu, and is now based in Mountain View, California. The start-up had developed a fraud detection platform that is powered by proprietary unsupervised machine learning algorithms.

In this #CaseStudy, see how we helped a global online food ordering & delivery platform with 100 million+ monthly active users & services in 20+ countries save $6M in annual #savings from #fraud losses. https://t.co/HWwHz9qX9g pic.twitter.com/vQX4lFNfST — DataVisor (@DataVisor) June 11, 2020

DataVisor wants to restore trust online by enabling organisations to proactively detect and act on fast-evolving fraud patterns and prevent emerging attacks from causing damage. Investors in the start-up include Sequoia Capital China, GSR Ventures and Genesis Capital.

The company’s technology combines advanced analytics and an intelligence network of more than 4bn global user accounts to protect against financial and reputation damage across a variety of industries.

Eigen Technologies

London-based Eigen Technologies was founded in 2014 by Lewis Liu and Jonathan Feuer. The firm is on a mission to “supercharge” the way that organisations operate by unlocking the value of their qualitative data, with the overall goal of helping companies to manage risk, scale operations and make more informed decisions.

The @wef has today announced that we are one of their Technology Pioneers for 2020. Our selection recognizes the impact our #NLP is having within FS, law, insurance & prof services by unlocking the value of qualitative data. The list of #techpioneers20: https://t.co/hDHzPxMrNg. pic.twitter.com/I161M6uWoH — Eigen Technologies (@Eigen_Tech) June 16, 2020

Eigen’s tech relies on a flexible natural language processing machine-learning platform that enables businesses to extract and classify accurate information from diverse types of documents, at scale.

Its clients use this data to drive down costs, find opportunities, assess risks and meet regulatory requirements. The company counts Goldman Sachs, Deloitte and BlackRock among its clients and partners. Eigen’s investors include Goldman Sachs, Dawn Capital, Temasek Holdings and ING Ventures.

Fiddler Labs

Fiddler Labs is a Palo Alto-based start-up that was founded in 2018 by Amit Paka and Krishna Gade. The start-up helps enterprises adopt AI by simplifying the technology and removing the ambiguity about return on investment.

With #Explainability and continuous #AIMonitoring, banks can stay on top of critical model decisions in these turbulent times. “Models can be stretched with extreme scenarios to check their sensitivity…”#explainableai #mlops #covid19 https://t.co/sbfoKZSp4z — fiddler (@fiddlerlabs) May 15, 2020

Fiddler enables companies to explain, monitor and analyse their AI products and helps drive successful AI deployments through its Explainable AI platform.

The start-up’s team has decades of experience, coming from companies such as Facebook, Google Brain, Lyft, Microsoft and Samsung. Investors in the start-up include Lightspeed Ventures, Lux, Bloomberg Beta and Haystack.

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.