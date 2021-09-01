AI-driven talent platform CoachHub bags $80m investment

VC firms including Draper Esprit, Speedinvest and RTP Global backed digital talent development platform CoachHub for further expansion.

German-founded talent development platform CoachHub has raised $80m in a Series B2 funding round.

The funders included Draper Esprit, RTP Global, HV Capital, Signals Venture Capital, Partech and Speedinvest.

Since its establishment in 2018, CoachHub has expanded to more than 70 countries. It uses artificial intelligence to match individuals with more than 2,500 certified business and wellbeing coaches worldwide.

The company has around 300 employees across Europe, North America, and Asia. It provides coaching sessions in more than 60 languages.

In the first half of this year, CoachHub tripled its staff and added more brands to its growing client base which includes Fujitsu, Electrolux, Babbel, ViacomCBS and KPMG.

The company plans to use its latest funds to continue its successful growth record and capitalise on increasing demand.

Yannis Niebelschütz, CoachHub’s co-founder and chief sales director, said: “This latest round of funding will allow us to meet the ever-growing demand for digital solutions for training and personal development, which has been triggered by the pandemic. It also demonstrates the belief investors have in our platform and the value democratised coaching brings to forward-thinking organisations.”

The $80m investment round increases CoachHub’s total Series B capital to $110m, bringing its total funds raised since 2019 to $130m.

Christoph Hornung, investment director at venture capital firm Draper Esprit, which participated in the funding round, echoed Niebelschütz’s statement.

“It’s no longer just about the pandemic. What we are increasingly seeing with digital-first, highly enriched platforms such as CoachHub are more dynamic and – crucially – more accessible tools to transform companies through training and education,” said Hornung.

The VC firm typically invests in disruptive, high-growth technology companies. It is a shareholder in a diverse portfolio of companies including Trustpilot, UiPath, Ledger, Cazoo and Graphcore.

Hornung said Draper Esprit was keen to invest in CoachHub’s continuing expansion across Europe, Asia and US markets.