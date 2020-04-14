Airbrake’s code error monitoring solution raises $11m

Elsewhere Partners has invested $11m in Airbrake’s solution that informs developers of errors in code, who’s affected and how to fix the errors to help teams ship better quality software.

On Thursday (9 April), full-stack application monitoring service Airbrake announced that it raised $11m in funding from Elsewhere Partners.

The start-up, which has developed an application performance and code-level error monitoring software, offers real-time error monitoring for the end-to-end application stack to improve the efficiency of continuous integration and continuous development (CI/CD).

The start-up informs clients of what’s broken, who’s affected and how to fix it, with the goal of helping teams to ship better quality software with speed and confidence. The platform can be integrated with Slack, JIRA, GitHub, GitLab and other productivity tools.

Based in Austin, the start-up’s employees work remotely, with its leadership team spread between the Texas city and the San Francisco Bay Area. The company is led by CEO Treb Ryan and chief product officer Joe Godfrey. The start-up’s customers include the likes of Netflix, Adobe, Salesforce, SoundCloud, Twitch and TED, among others.

The investment

With the latest batch of funding, Airbrake plans to focus on increasing value to the developer community and helping more businesses to accelerate their digital transformation.

The start-up said that its technology is used by thousands of companies to handle hundreds of millions of errors every month, in verticals such as streaming entertainment services, digital home security monitoring and customer service engagement platforms.

Nick Stoffregen, vice-president at Elsewhere Partners, said: “Airbrake grew rapidly and profitably under the product-focused leadership of Joe Godfrey. The company created a product that developers love, and Airbrake has grown organically as a result, without dedicated sales and marketing teams.”

Shelley Perry, executive chairman of Airbrake, said: “Airbrake is a textbook example of the success of product-led growth. This investment allows Airbrake to focus on value-led growth, which includes increasing customer feedback, building community, and investing in partnerships within the CI/CD ecosystem.”

Perry joins Ryan on the expanded executive team, alongside Godfrey, CTO Eric Anderson and Chad Savoy.