Aircall’s cloud-based phone tech raises €60m in Series C

With the latest round of funding, Aircall aims to expand its global footprint, hire more engineers and add to its list of integrations.

Today (27 May), Aircall announced that it raised $65m (nearly €60m) in Series C funding. The company, which has developed a cloud-based phone system and voice platform for customer support and sales teams, has raised more than $100m to date.

The funding round was led by DTCP, with participation from new investors Swisscom and Adams Street, as well as existing investors Balderton Capital, Draper Esprit, eFounders and Next World.

In a statement, the Paris-based start-up said that the funding round serves as “further validation” from the investor community that today’s business tools are due for advancements and that the market is poised for growth.

The company said that it has seen increased demand for its product as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, as employers adapt to remote working and provide technology to distributed teams.

Expansion plans

Aircall said that it plans to use the latest round of funding to broaden its global expansion and aims to end the year with 100 new hires. The company is seeking engineers in new and current markets.

The company also aims to add to its list of integrations and revamp its API capabilities. Aircall said that it has quadrupled its integrations with business tools in two years, from 15 in 2018 to more than 60 at present.

Its systems have been used more than 5,000 businesses worldwide, including NatWest, SpareRoom, Glovo and Soldo. The company said it aims to double its European customer base over the next 12 months, from 3,000 to 6,000.

Jonathan Anguelov, co-founder and COO of Aircall, said: “More than ever, Aircall is proving how important voice is within the business ecosystem: in employee-client relationships, when approaching prospects, and when interacting with other team members.

“This new funding round hits right when the market is most favourable for us. The accelerating digital transition of companies around the world, the rapid increase in cloud usage and the new working methods that these imply are very promising for our development.”

Bernard Liautaud, managing partner at Balderton Capital, added: “Since our initial investment five years ago, Aircall has consistently delivered on its commitment to providing a world-class voice solution and app ecosystem.

“In our current climate, it has never been more important to be connected, so we are proud to be supporting Aircall’s expansion plans as they lead the charge in transforming business communications.”