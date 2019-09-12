Akeneo’s product information management SaaS gets €41m boost

Since its launch in 2012, Akeneo has become the most used product information management platform in the world, serving brands including Fossil and Sephora.

On Thursday (12 September), open source SaaS platform Akeneo announced that it has raised €41m in its Series C round.

The funding round was led by global growth equity investor Summit Partners. There was also participation from existing investors Alven, Partech and Salesforce Ventures, as well as Akeneo’s board member Stephen Dietrich.

The Boston-headquartered start-up, which was founded in September 2012, provides a comprehensive solution to manage product information and omnichannel catalogues.

Akeneo said: “In the era of experience-driven commerce, both B2C and B2B brands and retailers are increasingly relying upon the power of unified product information to deliver compelling and relevant customer experiences across all sales channels.”

Since setting up in 2012, Akeneo has become the most used product information management (PIM) platform in the world, achieving compound triple-digit revenue growth for the sixth consecutive year. The start-up now serves brands such as Sephora, Fossil and Staples CA.

Steffan Peyer, principal at Summit Partners who plans to join the Akeneo board of directors, said: “In an omnichannel world, PXM represents the next evolution of product information management, which is becoming the new CRM of product data.

“We believe Akeneo’s highly-focused product approach, as well as its hyper-connectivity with the broader commerce stack, makes it uniquely capable of addressing complex and specific customer product information needs.”

Plans

With the new funding, Akeneo intends to continue investing in sales and marketing efforts in the United States, while doubling down on research and development.

This R&D will focus on product data intelligence to boost product information automation and monitor product experience quality.

Additionally, the company will hire more than 100 new staff members to support its next round of rapid growth.

At present, the company has 180 employees spread across offices in France, Germany the UK, Spain and Israel.

Fred de Gombert, CEO and co-founder of Akeneo said: “PXM is becoming a critical business application for brands and distributors to win in omnichannel retail.

“Today’s consumers average more than five touch-points before they make a purchasing decision, so it is increasingly important for brands to use a platform that delivers an integrated and consistent product experience.”

De Gombert added: “With Summit’s extensive experience scaling global SaaS businesses and our existing investors’ continued support, we look forward to helping more brands and retail merchants deliver seamless product experiences with even greater efficiency and scale.”

Prior to closing its latest funding round, Akeneo hit a number of corporate milestones. These include the acquisition of AI start-up Sigmento, integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud and a strategic technology partnership with Magento, an Adobe company.